Tompolo Foundation Collaborates With Delta NYSC To Launch Training Programme For Corps Members 

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Over fifty corps members in Warri zonal Area on Tuesday participated in a training programme launch on enhancing the pedagogical skills of corps members organized by Tompolo foundation in Partnership with Delta State National youth service Corps.

Speaking during the official launch of the training programme,the chairman and founder of Tompolo foundation,CHIEF GOVERNMENT OWEIZIDE EKPOMUPOLO stated that the Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to initiatives that promote quality education.

In his opening remarks the chairman of Tompolo foundation,High Chief Government Ekpomupolo who noted that

Education remains the foundation of social transformation, stressed that teachers play a crucial role in shaping society’s future.

He revealed that growing up in the creeks of the Niger Delta and now serving as Chairman of the Tompolo Foundation he has witnessed firsthand challenges being faced by corps members in effectively teaching students particularly in rural and riverine communities in Delta State .

The chairman of Tompolo foundation said Corps members bridged the gap of insufficient teachers in the rural and riverine areas but lack the basic pedagogical skills needed to carry out the teaching business effectively,adding that was the reason for the foundation to partner with Delta State NYSC to equip the corps members serving as teachers with the basic skills to engage the students effectively and inspire critical thinking among the learners.

Chief Ekpomupolo who was represented by Dr Paul Bebenimibo added that the Tompolo foundation has been assisting corps members with stipends ,accommodations and other incentives to encourage those of them teaching in the riverine and rural areas .

Chief Ekpomupolo stated that well-trained corps members will leave a lasting impact on the students they teach, fostering a generation that is better equipped for the future.

The founder of Tompolo foundation revealed that by addressing the pedagogical gaps among corps members will enhance their quality of teaching, strengthening the broader education system, and contributing to national development.

He added that Tompolo Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to initiatives that promote quality education.

Earlier the commissioner for Basic secondary Education,Mrs Rose Ezewu while commending the Tompolo foundation and Delta NYSC for the official launch of the training programme enjoined other stakeholders to emulate the foundation .

Mrs Ezewu who was represented by Chief Ejiroghene Erifevieme stated that she look forward to seeing the impact the training on pedagogical skills will have on the NYSC members and schools .

Also speaking Chief MacDonald Igbaduwei commended the Tompolo foundation for training corps members posted to rural areas .

He noted that the gesture will enhance and sharpened their teaching skills thereby making learning interesting for the pupils and students .

A lecture titled Pedagogical skills: A key imperative for Enhancing quality education in Nigeria by Dr oghenevwede Oyovwi x-rays the importance of training corps members posted to both public and private schools in the riverine and rural areas .

Dr Oyovwi thanked Tompolo foundation and Delta State NYSC for the initive ,saying after the training the corps members will be enhanced with the necessary skills to teach the learners in their various mandate areas .

He listed the benefits of enhancing pedagogical skills to include increased confidence and effectiveness,Better classroom management,improved community engagement amongst others .

The Director of Education Projects Tompolo foundation,Dr Job Bebenimibo revealed that the training programme will kick off officially on Wednesday March 18,2025 with the training of 50 corps members in the first batch .

National youth service corps NYSC was established on May 22,1973 by the Nigerian government during the military regime of head of state ,Yakubu Godwin to promote national unity, self-reliance and community development.