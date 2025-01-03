Peter Obi Visit To IBB  Is A Minus-Malcolm Omirhobo

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has stated that former Presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 general election, Peter Obi visit to former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) is a minus.

Recall that Peter Obi on Thursday visited a former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election said the visit was a chance to share thoughts on national issues with the elder statesman.

Obi wrote on his X account that the visit was an opportunity to wish him a happy New Year and to exchange thoughts on national issues.

“General Babangida’s wisdom and perspectives remain very important and I always deeply appreciate the chance to visit him and listen to his invaluable advice and words of wisdom,” he said.

Reacting to the visit of Former Anambra state governor to IBB on his X platform @Malcolm Infiniti he discredited the visit on the basis that Babagida has nothing to offer Nigerians hence he was among the ex-leaders that plunged Nigeria into the state of political and economic quagmire that the citizens find themselves today.

Hear him, “IBB has nothing to offer Nigeria .Obi ‘s visit to him is a minus. Until we stop crediting our ex leaders that plunged us into the state of political and economic quagmire that we find ourselves today we will never make headway.”

