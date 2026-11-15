Pat Utomi Reacts To Large Crowd  Enthusiastically Chanting Name Of Peter Obi During An Event In Delta

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian economist and politician, Professor Pat Utomi, has reacted to a video showing a large crowd enthusiastically chanting the name of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate during an event in Delta State.

Utomi shared his reaction on his official X account on Saturday, November 14, 2026, following the circulation of the video on social media.

The incident occurred during the 2026 Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference in Delta State, which the NDC presidential candidate attended alongside several other personalities.

In the viral footage, the presidential hopeful was warmly welcomed by attendees as he stepped onto the stage to address the gathering. The enthusiastic crowd could be heard repeatedly chanting his name, creating an atmosphere of excitement at the event.

Reacting to the reception, Professor Pat Utomi described the NDC presidential candidate as “Man of the people” in a brief post on his official X handle.

His comment has since generated reactions across social media, with several users sharing their opinions about the video and the crowd’s response to the presidential candidate.

The video has continued to attract attention online, particularly among those discussing the candidate’s reception at the conference.

Elonxxcc

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