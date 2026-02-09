Panic At DESOPADEC As Aggrieved Contractors Plan To Lay Siege At  Premises Over Non Payment

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three months after N8.4 b was disbursed to DESOPADEC for payment of contractors, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is allegedly yet to clear the accumulated debts of DESOPADEC totaling about N15 billion.

News reaching URHOBOTODAY reveals that the agitated contractors are set to storm premises of the commission and block the gate and disrupt activities until their demands are met

Upon investigation of the grievances of the contractors, it was gathered that out of N8.4b that was released , N3.5b was used to service the debt of the Governor’s loyalists most of whom are the board members and their cronies and who are just a handful of contractors, while the balance N4.9b was used for the general contractors covering only half of the debt

Prior to the Governor’s response, DESOPADEC was owing N15b , having paid N8.4b , what’s left is N6.6b with more contracts being completed and the debt rising to N7b

Our correspondent gathered that after what the Governor paid to offset part of the old debt , there has been no payment since November, December and January, despite the monthly allocations that come to the State

Some of the aggrieved contractors who are lamenting the non payment for over two years have these to say : Barnabas Igbe when interviewed said the Governor had repeatedly said the state has money, why is he owing the contractors, is it not wickedness to owe petty contractors who borrowed money to fund contracts while he’s paying Julius Berger billions for fly overs . There’s God , it’s not by doing usher job in the church even as a Governor that you will please God , a laborer deserves his wages ,he concluded

According to another contractor, Chief Evawere Onoriode , “the Governor is punishing the board because it was the ex Governor that constituted the board, otherwise it’s unimaginable for the magnitude of offense that the Governor is perpetuating against the contractors.

It’s unthinkable for the Governor not to release funds to the commission to enable it function optimally, the 50% of the 13% derivation has never been fully released to DESOPADEC since the time of the ex Governor Okowa , now Sheriff Oborewori is doing likewise”

Another contractor, Nwachukwu Odogwu , said “non payment of contractors started with Okowa and the funds meant for DESOPADEC were channelled to PDP campaigns , now Sheriff Oborevwori is toeing the same path by not paying contractors who were not given mobilization or funded by the banks” , he concluded by saying that “even former Attorney General is facing EFCC , and that nobody is above the law . More funds have come to the state than the previous administration of Delta State, there’s no justification for non payment of contractors,” he said.

