Onuesoke Applauds Rufai Oseni’s  Style Of Journalism

Share This





















The Chairman and CEO of DAS Energy Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has applauded the journalistic style of the presenter of Arise tv, Mr Rufai Oseni.

Comparing Oseni’s style to that of CNN, BBC, Ajazeera and other reporters in developed countries, Onuesoke disclosed that Oseni’s journalistic style is characterized by aggressive questioning, a confrontational approach, advocacy journalism with an investigative edge.

Onuesoke who spoke to our correspondence in a telephone interview from US said Oseni’s approach is essential in a democracy as it prioritizes truth and public interest over political correctness or fear of authority.

“Given the nature of his profession and the environment he operates in, it’s unlikely he can build on this niche without being perceived as confrontational. While tempering his style with diplomacy might be beneficial, the reality is that journalism in Nigeria faces unique challenges that may require unorthodox approaches.

“Oseni’s style, though polarizing, might be effective in navigating the complexities of Nigerian journalism, where corruption and impunity are rampant. Perhaps his approach is a response to the environment, rather than just a personal trait. By pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo,” he disclosed.

Tracing Oseni’s style to what he described as Adversarial Journalism, Onuesoke explained that his tough questioning might be taking for rudeness.

“He’s not rude; he’s doing his job the right way. This is a legitimate and respected style in advanced democracies – a grilling form of journalism built on confrontation, not comfort. It’s designed to extract truth, not choreograph it. Like Investigative Journalism, it’s essential in corrupt systems that run on lies, impunity, and opacity. Sadly, it’s also risky here – because those in power often see tough questions as personal attacks, and quickly respond with tyranny or witch-hunts instead of answers,” Onuesoke stated.

Refering to CNBC, CNN round table talk at night and some other foreign stations, Onuesoke explained that they are journalists without fear or favour, tackle politicians abroad both with relevant and irrelevant questions and see how these politicians answer without abusing them.

“Have u seen where journalists question the head of ICE in America or how some journalist question Trump? Our own is always morals. He asked a simple question. No matter how stupid you answer because Nigerians have the right to know. Seems some of our Nigerians need to watch foreign media and how they tackle issues with politicians,” Onuesoke advised.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com