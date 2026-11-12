Okolugbo Confirms  Buses Were Smashed, People Attacked, Before NDC Supporters Overpowered Them

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-According to a video posted on Arise News on Tuesday November 10, 2026, Kenny Okolugbo gave his account of the sequence of events at a rally clash in Asaba. He said the NDC buses were smashed, people were seen attacking, and NDC supporters then overpowered the attackers. Okolugbo is a member of the media committee of the Delta State APC campaign council.

The clash happened on Saturday during a procession organised by the Obedient Movement in support of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). One person died and five others were injured, according to the programme. Delta State Police are investigating.

The host said this was not the first reported clash between APC and NDC supporters in Delta State. The host mentioned an earlier incident in September. The host asked what is driving the violence.

In his words, Kenny Okolugbo said, “I remember I was talking to your colleagues on the morning programme, and I made it clear that when campaign speeches and rhetoric are made, they drive more like hate speech, and you can’t control your supporters.

Some of them are very overzealous. We saw what happened on Saturday. It’s quite unfortunate. I will own up to the fact that we saw the NDC buses that were smashed and broken, and then we saw some people who were attacking. And again, we saw the NDC people who had overpowered those who were attacking,” he said.

Okolugbo said one of the men who was overpowered was named China Sunday and was a task force member. He said the man was helpless and that what happened to him was murder. He said the police are investigating.

He also said the police had told the campaign council about an intelligence report. According to him, the report warned that the procession could be disrupted and advised that the event be held in an enclosed place. He said the council was not aware of the order until after the clash.

The host noted that the accusation is that the attackers are APC-linked. Okolugbo said the police must find out how the attack started and who took part. He said an unbiased report is important because a life was lost.

Pensive

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