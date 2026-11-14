Oborevwori Bags Sun Governor Of The Year Award, Says Honours’ll Continue To Inspire Him 

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 14TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday evening, said the recognition of his contributions to society by Nigerians and various organisations, including Sun Newspapers, would continue to inspire him to raise the bar of excellence and sustain his commitment to service delivery.

Oborevwori disclosed this shortly after receiving the Sun Newspaper 2026 Governor of Year Award at the 24th award eremony of the Sun Publishing Limited held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Represented by his deputy, the Governor said the consistent recognition of his efforts through awards from different organisations was an indication that Nigerians appreciated the contributions being made to society, describing the recognition as a source of encouragement to do more.

According to him, the awards received over the years have continued to reinforce his determination to improve on previous achievements and remain relevant in making positive contributions to society.

The Governor said each award came with a greater responsibility to surpass previous accomplishments, noting that the only way to sustain relevance and remain ahead was through continuous improvement and the pursuit of higher standards.

“Every win encourages us to sharpen up and do even better. Every step one has climbed and every achievement recorded require that one continues to strive, improve and move ahead of the rest,” he said, adding that the Sun Newspapers award would spur him to work harder for societal development.

Oborevwori, also, called on his supporters to sustain their support for his administration, while urging Nigerians to continue supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.

In his remarks, Sir Clement Olu Okeowo who chaired the ceremony, congratulated the recipients of the prestigious awards for their outstanding achievements and contributions to national development, urging them to regard the honours as a call to greater service and higher responsibilities.

Sir Okeowo said the award recipients had distinguished themselves in their respective fields through commitment, sacrifice, innovation and determination, thereby earning the recognition bestowed on them.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Founder of The Sun Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu congratulated the award recipients, describing them as nation builders.

Earlier, Chairman/Publisher of the Sun Publishing Limited, Barr. Neya Kalu who congratulated the award recipients, said the recipients of the awards had demonstrated that excellence was achievable through determination, hard work and dedication, noting that their accomplishments reflected the positive contributions Nigerians could make to society.

The award organisers said the prestigious award was in recognition of his people-centred leadership, commitment to inclusive development and remarkable strides in infrastructure and human capital development, describing him as one of the outstanding grassroots politicians from Delta State and the wider Niger Delta region.

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