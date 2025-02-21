NRC Invites Daddy Showkey To Lagos After Thrilling Delayed Travelers Of Warri-Itakpe Route

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has invited popular reggae artist, John Odafe Asimoh popularly known as Daddy Showkey to the Headquarters of the Corporation in Lagos after the singer kept passengers busy with his music while the Warri-Itakpe train was undergoing refueling process which left many of the passengers delayed for more than an hour.

In a post on X, the NRC quoted its Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa assuring Daddy Showkey that the provision of passenger coaches and wagons is a top priority of his management team.

According to the NRC post, “@DrOpeifaKayode invited reggae artiste John Odafe Asimoh, popularly called Daddy Showkey to the Corporation’s headquarters to brief the management on his recent experience on the Warri-Itakpe Train Service where he had to be entertaining the passengers while the train had a short delay while fueling.”

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, has said the corporation is determined to make the trains the preferred mobility alternative across the country.

He listed the provision of passenger coaches and wagons as top priority of the management in its determination to provide convenient mobility alternative that is affordable, safe, and secure to Nigerians.

The MD thanked Daddy Showkey for converting an issue into an opportunity, assured that the management is doing all it can to ensure hitch-free train operations that would attract Nigerians’ patronage.

He appealed to esteemed passengers to take advantage of the existing customer care portal to enable better service through their observations and suggestions.

He commended Nigerians for appreciating the services of the corporation and patronising train services as an

alternative to getting to their destinations safely and at more affordable rates.

“It is gratifying that celebrities such as Daddy Showkey find time to take a ride in our train.”

Responding, Daddy Showkey said that though his invitation to meet with the management of the corporation was a pleasant surprise, he was not entirely surprised as it reaffirmed his conviction that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the right choice in appointing Dr Kayode Opeifa as the Managing Director of the corporation.

He said: “I have confidence in Dr Kayode Opeifa’s competence in driving positive change in the railway corporation, judging from his past track records as the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos.”

He noted that though his experience during the trip from Warri on the train was a mixed bag, it showed him clearly that the route is very lucrative as passengers are yearning for increased frequency in train service to accommodate more passengers and farm produce.

However, Daddy Showkey said it is thrilling to travel by rail. He was accompanied by his manager, Morrison Ovedja.

Nigeria Tribune

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com