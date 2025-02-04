No Vacancy For Oborevwori, Okowa In APC – Omo-Agege

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy President of the Senate in the 9th National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that they are not welcome in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Omo-Agege, who was the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 Delta State election, noted that the party has continued to gain momentum in the state, with the only PDP senator set to join the APC and about three House of Representatives members also preparing to switch allegiance.

Speaking during an APC leaders, elders, and stakeholders meeting on Monday in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas, he emphasized that while the party is open to welcoming Senator Ned Nwoko, members of the House of Representatives, House of Assembly members, and other PDP leaders, it has no interest in Oborevwori and Okowa joining its ranks.

He stated, “After the 2023 elections, the PDP spread false propaganda, claiming that APC no longer exists in Delta. Yet, this is a state where APC won two senatorial seats and two House of Reps seats. Today, the only PDP senator is set to join APC, and you are still saying we are not on the ground? Are we not the majority party?”

“In Delta Central Senatorial District, where I and Governor Oborevwori comes from, APC won the senatorial seat, two of the three House of Representative seats, while the remaining one was won by the Labour Party. PDP won none. Also, out of nine House of Assembly seats in Delta Central, APC secured five, while PDP got four. So, which party is truly more popular?”

Omo-Agege accused Oborevwori’s administration of attempting to downplay APC’s strength despite the party’s growing influence. He also highlighted that despite the presence of a sitting PDP governor and a former vice-presidential candidate in Ika South and Ika North East, APC still secured the required 25% of votes in the last election.

He reassured party members that any internal issues within Delta APC would be resolved ahead of 2027, emphasizing that PDP’s national crisis could render it irrelevant by the next election cycle.

“We should stop focusing on our internal issues and instead take advantage of the PDP’s bigger problems. Are we even sure PDP will still exist in 2027? Their crisis at the national level is worsening. Our focus should be on winning the next elections and re-electing President Bola Tinubu.”

Omo-Agege further stated that the successes of Tinubu’s policies have made APC the most attractive party in Delta State, drawing interest from several political figures. However, he firmly rejected any potential defection by Okowa and Oborevwori, saying, “We have built this party from scratch, and we will not allow people with questionable records to destroy what we have worked hard for.”

He added, “Soon, we will have three senators, and I am aware that the three PDP House of Reps members are joining APC. Some House of Assembly members will also join us. We welcome everyone except Oborevwori and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and rebuild their party.”

“Some House of Assembly members will also come to APC. You know that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s government is punishing Delta State House Assembly members. You can’t even speak as a member; if you dare speak, you will be slammed with suspension. So, they are all coming, and we welcome them; the only two people who are not welcomed are Governor Sheriff and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and build their party.

“Stay united, stay strong, and thank you once again for your dedication and hard work,” Omo-Agege added.

Barr. Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of APC, also assured party members that the APC National Chairman and other key stakeholders are committed to resolving any internal issues within the Delta State chapter before the 2027 elections.

Several party leaders who spoke at the event, including Hon. Fada Ibudeh, Chief Stevenson Ikpade, Chief Sunny Chuks Obuseh, Hon. Fred Ofume, Pst. Paul Ebede, Lady Philomena Agholor, Dr. Goddy Ibeh, Dr. Chamberlain Dunkwu, Mr. Godwin Ogadi and Barr. Eugene Uzum, emphasized the need for genuine reconciliation to strengthen APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

