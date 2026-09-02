New Delta Police Commissioner Declares War On Kidnappers, Cultists, Robbers, Other Vices

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-CP Samuel Etaifo Erale during his resumption at the Police Headquarter Asaba. Photo: Delta State Police Command.

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Samuel Erale, has vowed to adopt intelligence-led policing and strengthen community partnerships to tackle kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, cybercrime, oil-related offences and other crimes in the state.

Erale, who assumed duty as the 25th Commissioner of Police in Delta State, stated this on Tuesday during his inaugural press briefing in Asaba.

The new police boss said the protection of lives and property would remain the command’s priority, assuring residents and visitors that he would work within the law to make the state safer.

He said Delta, being a major economic hub in the Niger Delta, required an effective security system capable of supporting economic growth and maintaining peace and stability.

Erale said his administration would focus on five major areas, including discipline, community policing, improved cooperation with other security agencies, crime fighting and rebuilding public confidence.

On discipline, the CP promised strict adherence to police rules, regulations and professional ethics, while declaring zero tolerance for corruption, extortion and other forms of misconduct.

He also pledged to reward police officers who demonstrate integrity and exceptional commitment to duty.

Erale said the command would strengthen its relationship with traditional rulers, community leaders, youth organisations, women’s groups, religious bodies and other stakeholders. He urged residents to provide timely and credible information on suspicious activities, stressing that effective policing could not be achieved without public cooperation.

The CP said the police must become more accessible and responsive to the peculiar security needs of individual communities. He also promised stronger collaboration with other security agencies through joint operations, intelligence sharing, coordinated patrols and rapid response to emerging threats.

On crime fighting, Erale said the command would deploy personnel and resources according to crime trends and identified hotspots across the state. He said the police would intensify operations against kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, cybercrime, violent crime, oil-related offences and other emerging security threats.

The commissioner said restoring public confidence in the police would be another priority of his administration. He promised fairness, professionalism and timely responses to complaints, adding that residents would be treated with dignity regardless of their social status.

According to him, the command would also increase police visibility and responsiveness while ensuring that members of the public see the police as security partners rather than merely an enforcement institution. Erale further announced plans to review the command’s existing crime-fighting strategies to determine what was working and what needed to be changed.

He said the command would move from largely reactive policing to a more proactive system driven by intelligence, technology and data analysis. The CP said measurable performance indicators would be introduced for tactical teams, while regular training would be provided to enable officers to respond to changing patterns of crime.

“We will build forward, not backwards, consolidating gains while confronting emerging threats with renewed energy and clarity,” he said.

Erale acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor, CP Yemi John Oyeniyi, and the command’s management team, saying he would build on the gains recorded under the previous administration.

He urged Deltans to support the police by providing useful information on criminal activities. “If you see something, say something,” the commissioner told residents.

Erale also appealed to the media to maintain a professional relationship with the command, promising openness and cooperation.

He charged officers and men of the command to align themselves with his administration’s mission and agenda, stressing that professionalism and discipline would be central to his leadership.

Punch

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn