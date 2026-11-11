Masked Thugs Attack Ochei-NDC Rally In Asaba, 10 People Injured, 30 Vehicles Destroyed

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A peaceful political rally organised by supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asaba, Delta State, has been disrupted by suspected political thugs, leaving several participants injured and more than 30 vehicles, including campaign buses and tricycles, reportedly destroyed.

The attack, which occurred along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, involved assailants allegedly dressed in black outfits and wearing masks, who reportedly wielded dangerous weapons and descended on the rally participants, triggering panic and confusion among residents and passers-by.

At least ten party members and supporters were said to have sustained injuries, with some reportedly rushed to hospital for medical attention.

The incident also disrupted human and vehicular movement as people fled the scene for safety.

Speaking with journalists after the incident, the NDC Delta North Senatorial Candidate, Victor Ochei, condemned the attack and called on the Delta State Government and security agencies to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

Mr Ochei explained that the rally was conceived as a one-million-man march to demonstrate the growing popularity of the NDC and its readiness to participate in the 2027 general elections.

Organisers change rally venue following police intervention

According to him, the organisers, comprising members of the OK Movement and the Obidient Movement, had initially planned to converge at the Interbau Roundabout beneath the flyover but changed the venue following an intervention by the Delta State Commissioner of Police.

He said the organisers subsequently agreed to assemble in front of his campaign office before embarking on a procession through major roads in the state capital to sensitise residents.

Mr Ochei, however, said he received a distress call while the rally was underway, informing him that participants were under attack.

He alleged that the attackers, whom he described as masked men dressed in black, destroyed more than 30 vehicles belonging to the campaign team and supporters.

He further alleged that the attackers were sponsored.

The senatorial candidate described the incident as disturbing and unacceptable in a democratic society, insisting that political differences should never be an excuse for violence or intimidation.

He maintained that the NDC members were merely exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Mr Ochei also dismissed any suggestion that the violence was the result of an internal disagreement within the party, insisting that the NDC remained united and had no faction.

Organisers vow not to be deterred

Despite the attack, he said the organisers remained undeterred and continued with the rally peacefully.

He challenged political opponents to campaign on their achievements, projects and policy proposals rather than resorting to violence against supporters of opposition parties.

Mr Ochei warned that the NDC would resist any attempt to intimidate its members ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that the party remained committed to peaceful political engagement and would insist that the votes of Nigerians and Deltans count.

He specifically appealed to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to ensure the protection of all residents, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The NDC candidate urged the governor to call members of his party to order and ensure that political campaigns were conducted without threats, attacks or intimidation.

He also called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and arrest anyone found culpable.

Mr Ochei warned that the state must not be allowed to descend into political violence, insisting that all those involved in the attack must be made to face the law.

“It is important that we send a very clear message to those who sponsor the attack. Tell your people to come out and campaign on your gains, achievements and not attack innocent people who are members of NDC. Let Nigeria decide; let Delta decide, and not attack individuals or try to intimidate them,” he said.

Let this sound as a note of warning: the 2027 general elections will be tough; no matter the kind of suppression or intimidation, we will resist any attack, and our votes will count.

I call upon Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; you owe a duty to every Deltan to ensure the safety and welfare of every citizen, whether they belong to your political party or not. I call upon you today to please call your party men to order. Let them campaign on your achievements and projects executed, and do not attack innocent citizens. This is my appeal to you. Please, investigate this attack thoroughly.

I also call on the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Delta. Let this matter be appropriately investigated, and bring the perpetrators of the attack to book. For the sake of peace, Delta State should not shed any blood. Get everybody who is involved in the attack to answer to it. “, Ochei stated.

Rally had police approval before attack

Meanwhile, organisers of the rally said they had obtained police approval before embarking on the procession, expressing surprise that participants could come under attack despite the reported clearance.

Delta Obidient and OK Movement Coordinator Favour Emerure alleged that suspected political thugs attacked members of the movement during the peaceful procession, leaving several participants injured and vehicles vandalised.

According to him, the rally was organised to demonstrate widespread support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an opportunity for supporters to express their political convictions peacefully.

Recounting incident

Recounting the incident, he said the attack occurred barely 15 to 20 minutes after the march commenced.

He identified the vicinity of Kowen Plaza in Asaba as the location where the alleged incident took place.

According to his account, the assailants reportedly targeted participants at the tail end of the procession, disrupting the peaceful march and creating panic among members of the movement.

Mr Favour expressed concern over what he described as an unacceptable threat to peaceful political participation in Delta State.

He argued that citizens should be allowed to associate with political movements, attend rallies and express their political preferences without fear of intimidation, harassment or physical attacks.

He stressed that political differences should not become grounds for violence, insisting that democratic participation must be protected regardless of individual political affiliations.

Obidient Movement urges probe, arrest of suspected attackers

The Delta State Obidient and OK Movement coordinator called on the relevant security agencies and government authorities to investigate the alleged incident, identify those responsible and ensure that justice is served.

He also urged authorities to strengthen security around political gatherings and public demonstrations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Mr Favour maintained that the safety of Deltans should remain a priority and that nobody should be subjected to violence for exercising their constitutional rights.

Some of the victims also alleged that the attackers approached from behind and used dangerous weapons to inflict injuries on unsuspecting participants.

The police authorities have yet to comment on the attack which paralysed human and vehicular movements, leaving hundreds of people running away from the bloody scene.

Radio Nigeria

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