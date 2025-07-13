Iwobi Praises Flying Eagles Striker  Kparobo Arierhi, Says, He Is Potential Successor To Osimhen

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has showered praise on Nigeria U-20 striker Kparobo Arierhi, describing the teenager as a potential successor to Victor Osimhen, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The 18-year-old Lillestrom SK forward has caught the attention of the former Everton star, who was particularly impressed by the youngster’s finishing ability during his time at Remo Stars Football Academy.

Arierhi first announced himself on the world stage during the 2024 Gothia Cup with Beyond Limits Football Academy in Sweden, helping his side clinch victory and becoming the first Nigerian team to achieve the feat.

The talented striker subsequently moved to Norway to join Lillestrom SK, despite having offers from clubs in Europe’s top-five leagues.

Speaking about one of Arierhi’s goals, Iwobi was effusive in his praise for the teenager’s technique and composure.

“That’s great technique, that finish isn’t easy. I’m sure he didn’t even look at the goal. It’s a great finish,” the former Everton midfielder told Eyeball Football.

The Fulham star then drew comparisons between Arierhi and current Super Eagles talisman Osimhen, whilst encouraging the youngster to maintain his focus and continue developing.

“I mean, it’s going to be competition for Victor Osimhen at this rate, but yes, he’s good,” Iwobi observed.

“Yo, Kparobo, I’ve just seen some of your clips and your finishes. Keep going, man, you’ve got great technique, and great composure as a number nine, so maybe you could be the next Osimhen, or even better.”

The 28-year-old midfielder also used the opportunity to encourage young Nigerian players across the globe, emphasising his commitment to following their progress.

“For all the young players that are playing in Nigeria or globally, I like to watch your clips, so keep them on Eyeball. I’m assessing as well as other footballers. Keep going and one day, you could be better than me.”

Arierhi represented the Flying Eagles at the AFCON U-20 tournament earlier this year, where Nigeria claimed the bronze medal.

The teenager’s rapid rise through the ranks has marked him out as one of the most promising talents in Nigerian football, with his performances attracting attention from established internationals like Iwobi.

Punch

