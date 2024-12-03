Insecurity: Delta LG Imposes 12-Hour Curfew  Over Attacks, Kidnapping

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the rising security threats in the Utagba-Ogbe (Kwale) community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, the council has announced a 12-hour curfew from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM daily.

This measure is aimed at safeguarding lives and properties, due to increasing concerns over safety in the region.

There has been a recent rise in robbery and kidnap for ransom cases in local communities in Delta recently.

The decision was reached during a security meeting convened by the council’s security committee, after an analysis of the prevailing threats.

The committee also resolved to impose the curfew across the entire Utagba-Ogbe Kingdom to forestall potential crises.

Speaking on the development, the Secretary, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Chief Sunday Enu, urged residents to comply with the curfew for the sake of peace and stability.

“This is a necessary step to address the current security challenges. The council is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our people,” he stated.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, could not confirm the report.

Edafe said, “The state Police command is not aware of any curfew”. The PPRO added.

DailyTrust

