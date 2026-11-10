Five Arrested For Alleged Gruesome Killing Of A Young Man In Cult Related Murder

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the circulation of a viral video showing the gruesome murder of a young man in a suspected cult-related killing at Issele-Asagba on 27th October 2026, during which the victim was attacked and butchered with a machete, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, directed operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit (SAKU), Asaba, to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Acting on the directive, operatives intensified intelligence-led operations, leading to the arrest of five suspects. On 3rd November 2026, four suspected members of the Black Axe confraternity, identified as Ifechukwudi Okafor (26), Michael Okoro (26), Freedom Iloh (28) and Chinasa Akwuo (29), were arrested during a raid on a suspected hideout along Ugbolu–Amachai Road. One pump-action gun, a dagger and suspected illicit substances were recovered.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Infione Solomon Omefe (27) on 4th November 2026, who confessed to participating in the murder captured in the viral video. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other persons implicated in the killing.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale condemned the killing and assured residents that those responsible would be brought to justice.

He warned against cultism and violent crimes, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to sustained operations against criminal groups and urging residents to provide credible information, with assurances of confidentiality.

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