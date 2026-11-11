Does This Man Deserve Justice And What About The Victims Of The Violence?

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By Omemiroro Ogedegbe, Esq

LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOTODAY)-Does this man deserve justice? Absolutely, every human life deserves justice. But justice must not be selective, and the circumstances leading to his death must not be divorced from the history of violence that preceded it.

This man allegedly led, or was part of, a group of thugs that unleashed mayhem and violence on members of the NDC during their political sensitisation exercise. The Governor must take political responsibility for the prevailing atmosphere of violence in Delta State, particularly the repeated attacks on members of the NDC.

These attacks, allegedly perpetrated by persons associated with the APC, have continued from Usiefrun to Abraka and Effurun. Throughout these disturbing incidents, there was no sufficiently loud condemnation or decisive intervention from the State Government.

The people are tired. They want to exercise their political will, enjoy their constitutional freedoms and participate in the democratic process without intimidation. Do you expect them to fold their arms and watch while they are attacked? That would be foolish.

Reports indicate that these attackers came armed with dangerous weapons and were resisted. The circumstances surrounding the death must therefore be properly investigated, including the question of self-defence. Nobody should be condemned without a fair investigation, just as nobody should be denied justice because of political affiliation.

Those APC members now calling for the head of Omo-Agege are hypocrites.

When Omo-Agege was in your party, you openly advocated resistance against electoral riggers. When we raised concerns about the dangerous implications of such rhetoric, you unleashed Festus Keyamo on us.

The simple question we asked then remains relevant today: Were you not contemplating electoral rigging, or were you advocating that people should fold their arms and allow electoral materials and ballot boxes to be snatched?

What has suddenly changed?

You cannot preach resistance when it favours your political interests and condemn resistance when the political tide turns against you. Democracy cannot operate on such double standards.

Let me make this clear: I do not celebrate anyone’s death. Every life matters, and his family deserves compassion and justice. However, justice must also be extended to those NDC members who have suffered attacks, intimidation and violence in the course of exercising their democratic rights.

If this man died in the course of the political violence that has engulfed the state, the government must also account for its failure to prevent the escalation of these hostilities.

The State Government, which has suddenly found its voice, should go beyond political condemnation. It should take responsibility for the prevailing security situation and ensure that all victims receive justice.

If the deceased was indeed killed in the course of active political engagement, his family deserves appropriate compensation. But the victims of the earlier attacks must not be forgotten or abandoned.

Justice cannot be reserved for one political camp. It must be available to everyone, irrespective of party affiliation.

Omemiroro Ogedegbe, Esq a human right lawyer writes from Warri-Delta State

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