Delta: Man Kills Wife Over Land Sale, Commits Suicide In Ughelli Community

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LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-TRAGEDY struck in Agbarho Community of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, as an aggrieved man dismembered his wife, and then committed suicide by drinking poisonous substance.

They leave behind four children.

A source told Vanguard that the aggrieved man reacted angrily to his wife’s alleged infidelity and sale of his landed property.

A neighbour at Owiri street, Agbarho, where the incident occurred, said that the deceased couple had been having a series of physical confrontations.

Also, an elder brother of the diseased man expressed sadness over the incident. He told Vanguard that he didn’t know much about what brought about the fight. But said that as family, there are different situations that could cause a confrontation.

He narrated that his late brother had four children with the eldest son about 21years old. He, however, refused to disclosed his name, and that of his late couple.

Calls for confirmation to the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, were not successful at press time.

However, a senior police officer at Agbarho Division, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident. He said the police evacuated both corpses to the morgue for further investigation, after being informed of the calamity.

He further said that no official complaint has been made either by families of the diseased.

Vanguard

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