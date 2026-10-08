Delta Governor Congratulates  Asagba Of Asaba On Second Coronation Anniversary

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LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Asagba Prof. Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, SAN, OON, on his second coronation anniversary on the throne.

Oborevwori, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon described the anniversary as an auspicious occasion to celebrate the Asagba’s contributions to peace, unity and development in Asaba Kingdom.

The governor joined the people of Asaba, the Asagba-in-Council, traditional rulers, government, corporate organisations, friends and well-wishers of the kingdom in celebrating the monarch, who ascended the throne two years ago.

Oborevwori said the Asagba’s background as a distinguished Professor of Law, jurist and administrator had brought valuable experience to the leadership of the kingdom.

According to the governor, the monarch’s reign has continued to inspire hope, progress and a renewed sense of pride among the people of Asaba.

He prayed God to grant the Asagba continued wisdom, good health and strength to sustain his service to Asaba Kingdom and contribute to the peace and development of Delta State.

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