Delta EXCO  Endorses Warri Ring Road, Ugbolu-Illah Reconstruction, Others

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LAGOS OCTOBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Executive Council has approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of several roads across the state, including the first phase of the Warri Ring Road, the Ugbolu-Illah Road and major roads in Warri and Effurun.

The approvals were granted at the council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed the decisions while briefing journalists after the meeting. He was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon.

Among the major approvals is the reconstruction of the first phase of the Warri Ring Road, covering the stretch from First Marine Gates to Port Gate. The council also approved the rehabilitation of the road from Old Port Gate to the NPA Expressway.

Other approved works include rapid rehabilitation and asphalt overlay on Airport Road, Warri, Jakpa Road in Effurun and Refinery Road, Effurun.

Aniagwu said the projects were aimed at improving road conditions, easing traffic movement and addressing infrastructure challenges in the Warri-Effurun axis.

He said the rehabilitation of Refinery Road had become urgent because of its deteriorating condition and the difficulties it posed to motorists and residents.

According to him, Governor Oborevwori directed the relevant Ministry of Works to assess the road and submit a proposal to the council for approval.

The council also approved an extension of the ongoing flyover project at Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli, as well as additional works on the adjoining road corridor. A similar extension was approved for the project towards College Junction in Agbor.

In Oshimili North Local Government Area, the council approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Ugbolu-Illah Road. It also approved the construction of Dr Sunday Okonji Drive, Opone Street and Dr and Mrs Ojogho Street.

The completion of Chief Patrick Ukah Way in Okpanam, leading towards Okotomi Quarters, was also approved.

In Udu Local Government Area, the council approved the construction of A.I. Mofo Street in Otor-Udu, while the construction of Iwezue Street in Boji-Boji was also listed among the projects.

The reconstruction of Emede Internal Road in Isoko South Local Government Area was approved in two phases.

At Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area, the council approved the construction of Eziokpor Road Phase II, including a spur to Odalonu Street.

Other approved projects in Okpe Local Government Area are Eyimofe Street in Orerokpe, Guest House Road in Ugbokodo and Zion Street in Ughoton.

In Asaba, the council approved the construction of Paul Enebeli Close, Opene Street, Waterholic Street and Flourish Garden Apartment Lane, including a spur to Princess Ajudua Extension. The construction of Oyemike Street, with another spur off Ralph Uwhechue Road, was also approved.

Beyond road infrastructure, the council approved the construction of permanent office buildings for the Delta State Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Rural Development Agency.

Aniagwu said the electricity regulatory commission’s office would support the state’s efforts to develop its electricity market following reforms that have expanded the role of state governments in the power sector.

He said the state was working to take advantage of the new regulatory framework to strengthen its electricity sector.

The council also approved an ultra-modern MBA lecture theatre at Delta State University, Abraka, and a clubhouse for civil servants at the State Secretariat in Asaba.

Aniagwu said the government remained focused on implementing its development plans and delivering projects across the state, adding that preparations for the 2027 general elections would not distract the administration from its responsibilities.

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