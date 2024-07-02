Delta: Campaign Promise Fulfilled As Rep Member Offers Scholarship To Ten Isoko Students
LAGOS JULY 2ND (NEWSRNAGERS)-Member Representing Isoko Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko has announced award of scholarship to 10 constituents to study at various universities in the country.
The lawmaker who is Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology announced the final winners through his official Facebook page on Saturday.
The scholarship which was offered to 10 best students with highest JAMB scores were selected across communities in the Federal Constituency.
The recipients applied to study Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Engineering, Law among other professional courses.
See announcement below;
Dearly beloved constituents,
I am delighted to announce the fulfilment of another of our campaign promises.
You will recall that during the campaigns, I promised to offer scholarships to students from Isoko North and South Federal Constituency who would do excellently well in their pre-entry examination (JAMB), and are desirous of studying professional courses.
In fulfilling that campaign promise, the following underlisted students from our Federal Constituency, who scored 300 and above in the just concluded 2024 JAMB EXAMINATION, have been offered full-tuition scholarships through the UJA FAMILY FOUNDATION (UFF) at Madonna University.
The final selection process, though rigorous, was objective and transparent. The emphasis was not only on merit but also on parents/guardians financial status, clan, and local government area of the students who submitted their JAMB scores for the scholarship (one per clan/LGA).
It has always been my desire to champion a cause that will academically empower the Isoko child and strategically position the Isoko Nation at the apex of academic excellence-and-professionalism in the future.
This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving that goal, and I am confident that its success will further inspire our students and foster healthy academic competition.
The parents and guardians of the selected students should contact my Personal Assistant, Mr. Ikodudu Kingsley, on 08033080432 for information about the change of institution and other requirements as provided by Madonna University. Kindly treat it as urgent.
- LUCKY TRIUMPH OGHENERO
Clan: OLEH
LGA: Isoko South
UTME Score: 362
Course of study: Civil Engineering
- ETUGBO ANN OMAMUZO
Clan: OZORO
LGA: Isoko North
UTME Score: 342
Course of study: Pharmacy
- AMOFAGI OGHENEWHOME AKPEVWEOGHENE
Clan: OLOMORO
Isoko South
UTME Score:333
Course of study: Medicine and Surgery
- OYOVWE EMMANUEL ELOOGHENE
Clan: EMEVOR
LGA: Isoko North
UTME Score: 319
Course of study: Medicine and Surgery
- EWHOTERA JOY OGHENEKOME
Clan: OFAGBE
LGA: Isoko North
UTME Score: 315
Course of study: Doctor of Pharmacy
- JOMBO EGBAOGHENE FAVOUR
Clan: AVIARA
LGA: Isoko South
UTME Score: 311
Course of study: Pharmacy
- ABRIKU IRUOGHENE VICTOR
Clan: ELLU
LGA: Isoko North
UTME Score: 311
Course of study: Software Engineering
- ONIOVOSA DEBORAH OGHENEKOME Clan: IYEDE
LGA: Isoko North
UTME Score: 310
Course of study: Medicine and Surgery
- EFIAFIA OGHENEOVIE EWOMAZINO
Clan: IRRI
LGA: Isoko South
UTME Score:307
Course of study: Law
- Okiroro Excel Onoraro
Clan: IRRI
LGA: Isoko South
UTME Score: 271
Course of Study: Computer Science
Congratulations!!!
Rep. Ajirioghene J. Ukodhiko
Member representing Isoko North/South Federal Constituency.
