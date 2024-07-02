Published On: Tue, Jul 2nd, 2024

Delta: Campaign Promise Fulfilled As Rep Member Offers Scholarship To Ten Isoko Students

LAGOS JULY 2ND (NEWSRNAGERS)-Member Representing Isoko Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko has announced award of scholarship to 10 constituents to study at various universities in the country.

The lawmaker who is Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology announced the final winners through his official Facebook page on Saturday.

The scholarship which was offered to 10 best students with highest JAMB scores were selected across communities in the Federal Constituency.

The recipients applied to study Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Engineering, Law among other professional courses.

See announcement below;

Dearly beloved constituents,

I am delighted to announce the fulfilment of another of our campaign promises.

You will recall that during the campaigns, I promised to offer scholarships to students from Isoko North and South Federal Constituency who would do excellently well in their pre-entry examination (JAMB), and are desirous of studying professional courses.

In fulfilling that campaign promise, the following underlisted students from our Federal Constituency, who scored 300 and above in the just concluded 2024 JAMB EXAMINATION, have been offered full-tuition scholarships through the UJA FAMILY FOUNDATION (UFF) at Madonna University.

The final selection process, though rigorous, was objective and transparent. The emphasis was not only on merit but also on parents/guardians financial status, clan, and local government area of the students who submitted their JAMB scores for the scholarship (one per clan/LGA).

It has always been my desire to champion a cause that will academically empower the Isoko child and strategically position the Isoko Nation at the apex of academic excellence-and-professionalism in the future.

This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving that goal, and I am confident that its success will further inspire our students and foster healthy academic competition.

The parents and guardians of the selected students should contact my Personal Assistant, Mr. Ikodudu Kingsley, on 08033080432 for information about the change of institution and other requirements as provided by Madonna University. Kindly treat it as urgent.

  1. LUCKY TRIUMPH OGHENERO
    Clan: OLEH
    LGA: Isoko South
    UTME Score: 362
    Course of study: Civil Engineering
  2. ETUGBO ANN OMAMUZO
    Clan: OZORO
    LGA: Isoko North
    UTME Score: 342
    Course of study: Pharmacy
  3. AMOFAGI OGHENEWHOME AKPEVWEOGHENE
    Clan: OLOMORO
    Isoko South
    UTME Score:333
    Course of study: Medicine and Surgery
  4. OYOVWE EMMANUEL ELOOGHENE
    Clan: EMEVOR
    LGA: Isoko North
    UTME Score: 319
    Course of study: Medicine and Surgery
  5. EWHOTERA JOY OGHENEKOME
    Clan: OFAGBE
    LGA: Isoko North
    UTME Score: 315
    Course of study: Doctor of Pharmacy
  6. JOMBO EGBAOGHENE FAVOUR
    Clan: AVIARA
    LGA: Isoko South
    UTME Score: 311
    Course of study: Pharmacy
  7. ABRIKU IRUOGHENE VICTOR
    Clan: ELLU
    LGA: Isoko North
    UTME Score: 311
    Course of study: Software Engineering
  8. ONIOVOSA DEBORAH OGHENEKOME Clan: IYEDE
    LGA: Isoko North
    UTME Score: 310
    Course of study: Medicine and Surgery
  9. EFIAFIA OGHENEOVIE EWOMAZINO
    Clan: IRRI
    LGA: Isoko South
    UTME Score:307
    Course of study: Law
  10. Okiroro Excel Onoraro
    Clan: IRRI
    LGA: Isoko South
    UTME Score: 271
    Course of Study: Computer Science

Congratulations!!!

Rep. Ajirioghene J. Ukodhiko
Member representing Isoko North/South Federal Constituency.

 

