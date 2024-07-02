Delta: Campaign Promise Fulfilled As Rep Member Offers Scholarship To Ten Isoko Students

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 2ND (NEWSRNAGERS)-Member Representing Isoko Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Ukodhiko has announced award of scholarship to 10 constituents to study at various universities in the country.

The lawmaker who is Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology announced the final winners through his official Facebook page on Saturday.

The scholarship which was offered to 10 best students with highest JAMB scores were selected across communities in the Federal Constituency.

The recipients applied to study Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Engineering, Law among other professional courses.

See announcement below;

Dearly beloved constituents,

I am delighted to announce the fulfilment of another of our campaign promises.

You will recall that during the campaigns, I promised to offer scholarships to students from Isoko North and South Federal Constituency who would do excellently well in their pre-entry examination (JAMB), and are desirous of studying professional courses.

In fulfilling that campaign promise, the following underlisted students from our Federal Constituency, who scored 300 and above in the just concluded 2024 JAMB EXAMINATION, have been offered full-tuition scholarships through the UJA FAMILY FOUNDATION (UFF) at Madonna University.

The final selection process, though rigorous, was objective and transparent. The emphasis was not only on merit but also on parents/guardians financial status, clan, and local government area of the students who submitted their JAMB scores for the scholarship (one per clan/LGA).

It has always been my desire to champion a cause that will academically empower the Isoko child and strategically position the Isoko Nation at the apex of academic excellence-and-professionalism in the future.

This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving that goal, and I am confident that its success will further inspire our students and foster healthy academic competition.

The parents and guardians of the selected students should contact my Personal Assistant, Mr. Ikodudu Kingsley, on 08033080432 for information about the change of institution and other requirements as provided by Madonna University. Kindly treat it as urgent.

LUCKY TRIUMPH OGHENERO

Clan: OLEH

LGA: Isoko South

UTME Score: 362

Course of study: Civil Engineering ETUGBO ANN OMAMUZO

Clan: OZORO

LGA: Isoko North

UTME Score: 342

Course of study: Pharmacy AMOFAGI OGHENEWHOME AKPEVWEOGHENE

Clan: OLOMORO

Isoko South

UTME Score:333

Course of study: Medicine and Surgery OYOVWE EMMANUEL ELOOGHENE

Clan: EMEVOR

LGA: Isoko North

UTME Score: 319

Course of study: Medicine and Surgery EWHOTERA JOY OGHENEKOME

Clan: OFAGBE

LGA: Isoko North

UTME Score: 315

Course of study: Doctor of Pharmacy JOMBO EGBAOGHENE FAVOUR

Clan: AVIARA

LGA: Isoko South

UTME Score: 311

Course of study: Pharmacy ABRIKU IRUOGHENE VICTOR

Clan: ELLU

LGA: Isoko North

UTME Score: 311

Course of study: Software Engineering ONIOVOSA DEBORAH OGHENEKOME Clan: IYEDE

LGA: Isoko North

UTME Score: 310

Course of study: Medicine and Surgery EFIAFIA OGHENEOVIE EWOMAZINO

Clan: IRRI

LGA: Isoko South

UTME Score:307

Course of study: Law Okiroro Excel Onoraro

Clan: IRRI

LGA: Isoko South

UTME Score: 271

Course of Study: Computer Science

Congratulations!!!

Rep. Ajirioghene J. Ukodhiko

Member representing Isoko North/South Federal Constituency.

