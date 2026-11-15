Delta: Agbon Traditional Council Mourns Passing Of Late Chief Eruvwetaghware (JP)

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Agbon Traditional Council of Delta State has expressed its heartfelt condolences to Chief (Bar.) Erhovwo Eruvwetaghware and the entire Eruvwetaghware family following the passing of the esteemed Agbon traditional leader, Chief J. D. Eruvwetaghware, the Ovwe of Agbon Kingdom.

In a condolence message released by the Palace and signed by the Secretary of the Agbon Traditional Council, Chief Emma Avworo, the Council described the late Chief Eruvwetaghware as a highly respected traditional figure whose contributions to the growth and development of Agbon Kingdom would be greatly missed.

Chief Avworo noted that the late Chief J. D. Eruvwetaghware was not only a distinguished member of the Agbon Traditional Council but also served as Special Adviser on Culture and Tradition to His Majesty, the Ovie of Agbon.

He observed that the late Chief’s wealth of wisdom, experience and deep knowledge of Agbon customs and traditions were invaluable to His Majesty, providing significant support in the effective administration and smooth management of traditional and cultural affairs in Agbon Kingdom.

The Council further expressed the hope that Chief (Bar.) Erhovwo Eruvwetaghware and the entire Eruvwetaghware family would sustain the late Chief’s legacy of service, dedication and commitment to the Kingdom by continuing to support the traditional institution and the development of Agbon Kingdom, just as their departed patriarch did throughout his lifetime.

The Agbon Traditional Council prayed that Almighty God would grant Chief (Bar.) Erhovwo Eruvwetaghware, the entire Eruvwetaghware family and all affected by this loss the strength, comfort and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss

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