Death Of 0kuama PG: Urhobo Media Practitioners Take Case To  UN, Amnesty Int’l

LAGOS DECEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the death of the detained President-General of Okuama Community Ewu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Pa James Oghoroko, continues to generate widespread condemnations, a Delta State-based media practitioners body, “Urhobo Media Practitioners and Advocacy Group” (UMPAG), has condemned in its entirety the alleged torture to death of Pa Oghoroko in the Nigerian military’s detention.

Oghoroko, one of the community leaders arrested by the Nigerian military since August 2024, reportedly died in the military detention on Wednesday, following excessive torture and alleged inhumane treatment.

In a statement signed on behalf of UMPAG, by Theophilus Onojeghen, Omafume Amurun and Shedrack Onitsha and obtained by SaharaReporters, the group expressed deep shock and sadness over what they described as the tragic death of Pa Oghoroko, President-General of Okuama town.

While calling for a thorough investigation by international human rights groups such as the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch to unravel the remote cause of the controversial circumstances that led to the death of the Urhobo community leader in the military detention, UMPAG urged human rights bodies to call on the Nigerian government to respect the human rights of the people of Okuama Community and to ensure that those responsible for Pa Oghoroko’s death are held accountable.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the Nigerian military, which led to the untimely death of Pa Oghoroko. This incident is a gross violation of human rights and an affront to the dignity of the people of Okuama Community. We call on international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch to take notice of the human rights abuse in Okuama town in Ewu Kingdom and condemnation of the actions of the Nigerian military and government.

“We urge these human rights bodies to call on the Nigerian government to respect the human rights of the people of Okuama Community and to ensure that those responsible for Pa Oghoroko’s death are held accountable.

“We demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Pa Oghoroko’s death and call for those responsible to be held accountable. We also urge the Nigerian government to address the underlying issues that led to the conflict in Okuama Community and work towards finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

“We also demand for the immediate release of other Okuama leaders, including Professor Arthur Ekpekpor, who are being held in various military detention without investigation and trial. This is arbitrary use of powers, which in any case, runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian constitution. We further demand that if there is an allegation against the detained Okuama leaders, they should be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction inline with the the constitution of Nigeria.

“As a body of media practitioners, we’ll continue to condemn the gruesome and unjustified killing of the 17 military personnel. While we console with the grieving families, we demand for an unbiased and holistic probe into the tragic incident. We extend our condolences to the family of Pa Oghoroko, the people of Okuama community, and the entire Ewu Kingdom. May Pa Oghoroko’s death not be in vain, and may it serve as a catalyst for change and justice in Nigeria.”, UMPAG stated.

