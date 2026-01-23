Dafinone Hails Tinubu For Approving Release Of Post-Disaster Intervention Relief Material Across Urhobo Communities

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the release of Post-disaster intervention relief materials, describing the President as compassionate and responsive to the plight of affected communities.

Recall that in a major post-disaster intervention, relief materials provided by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and facilitated by Senator Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central) have been distributed to victims of the 2025 flood and windstorm disasters across several communities in Delta Central Senatorial District, covering parts of Udu, Ughelli South, Ughelli North and Sapele axis of Delta State.

The exercise, which began midweek in the Sapele axis and continued to other parts of the senatorial district, targeted communities severely affected by the disasters, including Ogbe-Udu, Okwagbe, Ewreni and Uwheru, as well as Vitafoam, Community Road Amukpe, Town Gate Okirigwre, Ojolu, Gana and Orhiakpa.

Beneficiaries received food items and essential household materials such as bags of rice and garri, beans, salt, spaghetti, seasoning cubes, canned tomatoes, vegetable and groundnut oil, mosquito nets, towels and maternity dresses.

Speaking at the Gana distribution point in Sapele, Senator Dafinone, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Justin Uloho, said the intervention was designed to ease the hardship faced by residents whose homes, livelihoods and farmlands were destroyed by the disasters. He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the release of the relief materials, describing the President as compassionate and responsive to the plight of affected communities.

At Ogbe-Udu community in Udu Local Government Area, Senator Dafinone’s Udu LGA Liaison Officer, Engr. Peter Oputu, explained that the exercise was a direct federal government response through NEMA, facilitated by the senator’s office and aligned with the Delta State Government’s recovery efforts.

“This gesture is to ameliorate the suffering of our people who were affected by the 2022 flood, which destroyed many houses and properties,” Oputu stated, while conveying Senator Dafinone’s gratitude to President Tinubu’s administration for its “continual support to the Urhobo people.”

The intervention drew commendation from community leaders and political stakeholders. At Evwreni Kingdom, APC chieftain and former President General of the community, Chief Ohare Victor, praised what he described as Senator Dafinone’s “high-quality representation.” He said, “We are very happy and overwhelmed that Senator Ede Dafinone sent his team to assist our people by distributing food items and other relief materials to victims who were affected by the 2022 flood which ravaged the kingdom. We are very happy and Senator Ede Dafinone’s representation is of high quality and we hope that he continues to deliver his dividends of democracy to the people.”

Beneficiaries across the communities also expressed appreciation. Mrs. Blessing Ogheneovo said the items would help her family recover from losses suffered during the flood. “We lost many things last year. What we received today will help us survive,” she said. Another beneficiary, Mrs. Thelma, described the assistance as timely, noting, “This assistance has reduced our burden. We thank President Tinubu and Senator Dafinone for remembering us.”

A nursing mother, Mrs. Mary Efe, commended the inclusion of maternity items, saying, “It means a lot to us. Government has shown that it cares.” Mrs. Gladys Okoro added that the physical presence of officials boosted confidence among beneficiaries: “Seeing them come here personally makes us feel valued and protected.”

The exercise also generated strong political goodwill. Emoregha Tina, a beneficiary from Ewreni, said, “We appreciate Senator Ede Dafinone for work well done. May God bless him. As we approach the 2027 general elections, we will stand by him like we did in 2023.”

In Sapele, the Chief Liaison Officer, Chief Patrick Akamuvba, described the distribution as a reflection of effective leadership, praising President Tinubu for prioritising disaster response and Senator Dafinone for facilitating the intervention. “This is a practical representation. Senator Dafinone has brought federal presence to the people, and we are grateful,” he said.

NEMA officials from the Benin Zonal office closely monitored the distribution across all locations, accompanying the Dafinone entourage to ensure transparency, proper documentation and orderly distribution of the relief materials.

The intervention underscores sustained federal-legislative collaboration in post-disaster recovery while reinforcing the link between effective representation and grassroots support across Delta Central.

