Bros Wike, Obi No Be Your Mate,  The Ballot Box, Not Your  Mouth’ll  Determine  Obi’s Political Future!

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By Chief Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS NOVEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Wike, you say Peter Obi get nothing to offer Nigerians, and say him political wave don die and dem don bury am. Wike, Obi na your bros! Respect yourself!

Before you open mouth to dismiss Peter Obi, first tell Nigerians which company you don establish, which bank you don manage, which successful private business you don run, and how many Nigerians you don employ through your own private investments outside government.

Peter Obi no wait for government appointment before him become somebody. Before entering politics, Obi don establish and manage businesses, including Next International. Him don serve as Chairman of Fidelity Bank and hold leadership positions in other companies Through these business activities, Obi don contribute to the private sector and creation of employment opportunities.

Wike, before you become Governor, Obi don already become Governor!

Peter Obi became Governor of Anambra State in 2006, while you became Governor of Rivers State in 2015.

When Obi dey govern Anambra State, you dey serve as Chief of Staff to Governor Rotimi Amaechi for Rivers State.

Wike, people even dey talk say na you dey carry Obi bag when him come Rivers State Government House as Governor. Na true or na lie? Make you come clarify am!

Today you dey talk as if Peter Obi na your political mate!l

Wike, you say Obi political wave don die. But how person wey political relevance don die still dey give you sleepless nights and become regular subject of your political attacks?

In the 2023 presidential election, Obi secured 6,101,533 votes, despite contesting against candidates backed by much more established political structures.

He inspired millions of Nigerians, especially young people, to become interested in elections, accountability, transparency, prudent management of public resources and the possibility of a different kind of leadership.

Obi remains politically relevant because his name continues to feature prominently in national conversations about governance, the economy, corruption, insecurity and the future of Nigeria.

He remains a viable political contender, with a demonstrated national electoral base and the capacity to attract supporters. Whether he wins in 2027 is for Nigerian voters to decide. Wike, political popularity no be corpse wey you fit bury with your mouth!

You ask how many people still dey contribute money for Obi. But political relevance no be only about donations. Na about ideas, credibility, public confidence, electoral support and the ability to offer Nigerians a meaningful alternative.

You call Obi a dramatist. But Nigerians have every right to compare both of you on your records in office, economic management, integrity, private-sector experience and contribution to national development.

You cannot declare a man politically dead simply because you do not like him or because he represents a different political choice.

Obi no need your permission to remain politically relevant. And you no get power to bury the political aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

Wike, instead of telling Nigerians that Obi has nothing to offer, tell us what you have to offer beyond political attacks and government appointments.

The ballot box, not Wike’s mouth, will determine Peter Obi’s political future!

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo a human right activist and legal luminary writes from Lagos

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