800 Delta Youths Qualified For Nigerian Army Recruitment Screening

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 12TH (NEWSRANGERS)-No fewer than 800 indigenes of Delta State have been shortlisted for the Nigerian Army 92 Regular Recruit Intake (92 RRI) State Screening Recruitment Exercise for Trades and Non-Trades Men and Women.

The screening exercise is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 17, and end on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at the Cenotaph Pavilion, Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Director-General of the Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communications, Dr Wilfred Latimore Oghenesivbe, who disclosed this, attributed the impressive number of shortlisted applicants to increased public awareness, sustained sensitisation and extensive media publicity by the state government through the Bureau.

Oghenesivbe, who also heads the Media Committee of the State Awareness Creation Committee on Youth Enlistment into Military and Paramilitary Services, said the growing interest among Delta youths in military recruitment reflected the impact of the government’s sustained efforts to expose young people to employment and career development opportunities.

He noted that joining the Nigerian Army offers young Nigerians more than an opportunity for gainful employment, explaining that military service provides a structured career path, professional training, discipline, leadership development and opportunities for personal advancement.

According to him, the combination of regular salaries, applicable allowances, healthcare services, educational opportunities, professional development and career progression makes military service an attractive option for patriotic and physically fit young Nigerians.

He explained that serving personnel also enjoy opportunities to advance their academic and professional qualifications, with the Nigerian Army providing financial support and covering approved educational expenses in accordance with its policies, while their salaries and other entitlements continue to be paid.

The Bureau chief further observed that recent improvements in the welfare package of military personnel, including increases in salaries and allowances across the Armed Forces, have enhanced the attractiveness of military service as a career option for eligible Nigerians.

He said improved remuneration and other service-related benefits demonstrated the importance attached to the welfare, motivation and operational effectiveness of military personnel.

Oghenesivbe urged the 800 shortlisted applicants to take the screening exercise seriously and strictly comply with all recruitment guidelines and instructions issued by the Nigerian Army.

He advised the candidates to ensure that their relevant documents and credentials were properly arranged, appear at the designated screening venue as officially communicated and maintain discipline, honesty and decorum throughout the exercise.

The DG, however, cautioned applicants against falling victim to fraudsters and individuals who might demand money under the pretence of facilitating their enlistment.

According to him, the Nigerian Army recruitment process was merit-based and warned that no individual or group could guarantee automatic enlistment.

He assured that the Bureau would continue to disseminate timely, credible and relevant information to ensure that Delta youths were not excluded from employment, empowerment and career development opportunities available within and outside the state.

While congratulating the 800 shortlisted applicants, Oghenesivbe wished them success in the screening exercise and urged those who eventually secured enlistment to embrace the responsibilities of military service with patriotism, courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national security.

The Guardian-Nigeria

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