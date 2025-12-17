Warri: Police Nab Woman For Faking Two-Month-Old Child Abduction After Selling The Baby For ?1.5m

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Olufemi Abaniwonda, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a woman for allegedly faking the abduction of her two-month-old baby and selling the child for the sum of ?1.5 million to a pastor in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The woman had on Monday, December 15, alleged that gunmen forcefully took her baby from her while she was in a tricycle and pushed her out.

However, the Effurun Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Aliyu Shaba, and his men swung into action and recovered the baby, just as investigations revealed that the mother had staged the abduction and sold the child to the cleric.

DailyPost

