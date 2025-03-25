Tantita Security Gifts  N70m Duplex To Visually Impaired Comedian, Kellyblind

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has donated a four-bedroom, three-parlour duplex reportedly worth ?70 million to Kelly Igberhi, a visually impaired comedian popularly known as Kellyblind.

The property, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, was officially presented on Monday, March 24, 2025, at Tantita’s Head Office in Bendel Estate, Ugborikoko, Delta State.

During the handover, the company’s General Manager (Operations), Mr. Godfrey Tare Pondi, presented the house documents on behalf of Managing Director High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Pondi. He emphasized Tantita Security’s dedication not only to safeguarding pipelines but also to uplifting lives and supporting talent. The donation, he noted, was a fulfillment of a promise made by Engr. Kestin Pondi to the comedian.

