Succor For Delta South Africa  Returnees As Oborevwori Approves ?2m Grant, Monthly Stipends For Them

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Under the package, each individual returnee will receive a monthly welfare stipend of ?200,000, while every affected family will receive ?300,000 monthly, effective from August 2026 until the end of the governor’s first tenure on May 29, 2027.

Speaking during the reception of the returnees at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, Governor Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Johnson Erijo, condemned the xenophobic attacks, describing them as a gross violation of human dignity.

He said no individual should be subjected to violence, intimidation or discrimination on account of nationality and expressed sympathy with the victims over the physical, emotional and financial losses they suffered.

The governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt intervention, which he said facilitated the safe evacuation of the affected Nigerians from South Africa.

As part of measures to cushion the effects of their ordeal, Oborevwori announced that the state government would provide free medical screening for all returnees at government-owned health facilities.

He also directed the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Services to provide trauma counselling and psychosocial support for the victims and their families.

Urging Deltans to receive the returnees with compassion, solidarity and kindness, the governor said such values reflected the true Delta spirit, assuring the victims that the unfortunate experience would not define their future.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating opportunities for all citizens while calling for sustained protection of the rights and dignity of Nigerians living abroad.

Earlier, the Commissioner in charge of the Bureau for Special Duties, Hon. Ejiro Etacherure, assured the returnees of the state government’s commitment to helping them rebuild their lives, describing their safe return as a testament to compassionate leadership and effective collaboration between the federal and state governments.

He recalled that the reports of the attacks, which claimed lives, destroyed property and livelihoods and left many victims traumatised, were received with deep shock and sadness.

Etacherure thanked God for preserving the lives of the victims and commended Governor Oborevwori for his swift intervention and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the returnees.

He disclosed that the governor personally directed that every returning Deltan be properly identified, documented and received with dignity, while relevant agencies were mandated to provide the assistance required for their reintegration into society.

Welcoming them home, Etacherure encouraged the returnees to take advantage of the numerous economic and empowerment opportunities available in the state, expressing confidence that Delta remained a land of opportunities under Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

Responding on behalf of the returnees, Mr. Jacob Agbada expressed profound appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for approving the ?2 million grant and the monthly stipend, describing the gesture as timely and life-changing.

He said they were deeply grateful to the governor for his compassion, generosity and unwavering support during one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

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