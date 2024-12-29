Onuesoke Slams Nigeria Celebrities Over  Hyper- Luxurious Life Style

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 29 (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned Nigeria celebrities over their hyper luxurious life style.

He urged them to invest in things that will better the living standard of the down trodden Nigerians.

Onuesoke made the call in respect to the lavish spending of Nigerian celebrities engaging in purchasing expensive cars, private jets, jewelries and other expensive life styles worth billions of Dollars whereas million of Nigerians are unemployed and starving of hunger because of the harsh economic in the country.

While responding to questions from our correspondent in a telephone chat about the lavish life style of Nigeria celebrities, the PDP Chieftain queried the essence of Nigeria celebrities buying and displaying of million dollars cars in their garages they don’t drive, private jets and houses when there is no one single company or industry attach to their names to provide employment to the suffering masses.

“I am not disputing the fact that they have the right to spend their hard earn money they way they want. But what is the essence of all this show up of luxury cars, jets, houses and others online when millions of Nigeria are suffering? Is it to oppress the poor or impress the rich? There is no one single company or industry attach to their names even with all the money they have access to, yet these are funds made through streaming from the poor.

“How many companies have they establish to create employment for the unemployed multitude in Nigeria? None. Can you compare them to Akon of Senegal? Akon has the largest solar company in Africa that has created employment for his people.

“They are not as wealthy as Kante, Sadio Mane and other African celebrities. These African celebrities do not live luxury life style like that of Nigerians. They have built hospitals, schools, companies, estates etc in their countries. What has our own celebrities done in our own country rather than to show up with million Dollars luxurious cars and private jets among others.

“Nigeria celebrities are billionaire without enterprise. Not one global Africa record label or one proper music amphitheater or venue own by any of them. These celebrities preach about bad governance and all in Nigeria. They have made so much money that they do not know what to do with it. Yet they cannot give back to the poor.

“They should use the money to better the lives of the people hence they claim they love the people so much in their music. If the government sees them fixing things single handedly in the country, it will spark a positive change in them,” he advised.

