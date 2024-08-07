‘Oborevwori Saves Over 200bn For Infrastructure Amidst Hardship’

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Amidst worsening economic hardship in the country, Delta State Government says it has saved over two hundred billion naira for projects that would impact positively on the socio economic development of the the state as well as the wellbeing of all Deltans and residents.

At a news briefing in Asaba, the Executive Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on New Media, Mr Felix Ofou said the two hundred and five billion naira surplus in the government coffers, was made possible because of the prudent management of the state finances.

Ofou stated further,”The operating surplus is unusual in our time. When money comes, politicians are quick to look for sub heads to take the money . But Governor Oborevwori said no, and that we need to save the money to use it for projects. As at the end of 2023, an operating surplus of 205 billion naira was left in the coffers to execute various projects.”

He said the administration of Governor Oborevwori had as at March this year, paid one hundred and thirty billion naira out of the four hundred and sixty five billion naira debt inherited from the previous administrations, assuring that the present administration will pay the balance debt before the end of its tenure.

“There is debt servicing which is what most state governments do. But many state governments don’t think of paying back debts. Governor Oborevwori in his wisdom has taken deliberate steps to liquidate the debt, and free the state of accumulated debts”, Ofou asserted.

The Executive Assistant to Governor Oborevwori on New Media hinted that over seventy road projects in various parts of the state had been awarded for execution since May 29, last year, and that many of such projects had been completed while others were at various stages of completion, apart from the projects inherited from the immediate past administration which according to him, had been completed and inaugurated for use.

Another Media Aide to the Delta State Governor, Comrade Norbert Chiazor said the award of seventy eight billion naira three flyover projects in Warri to a construction company was a clear indication that Governor Oborevwori’s administration meant well for the state, and was ready to do more to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

He said much attention had been given to human capital development especially in training and empowerment of youths, women with grants running to billions of naira, payment of wage awards to about fifty thousand civil and public servants, as well as payment of pension arrears.

While soliciting the support of the media, Comrade Chiazor revealed that Governor Oborevwori’s administration would continue to partner the media for adequate reportage of its policies and programmes geared towards the overall development of the state.

