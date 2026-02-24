Oborevwori Committed ?8bn to Link Hinterland Communities -Izeze

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, has said that the ongoing reconstruction of the Uzere–Asaba–Ase Road and associated bridge works underscores Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s commitment to inclusive development across the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during an inspection of the project in Isoko South Local Government Area, Izeze described the initiative as a bold intervention valued at about ?8 billion, aimed at linking hinterland communities and easing the movement of people and agricultural produce.

“This project confirms to you, to the people here, and to Deltans in particular and indeed to everyone that this Governor is truly an unusual leader,” he said.

“For some of you, this may be your first time visiting this part of Delta State. You can imagine a Governor who is willing to commit about ?8 billion to ensure that communities in the hinterlands are properly linked together.”

The commissioner who was accompanied by the Functioning Permanent Secretary Engr. Solomon Aghagba and top officials in the Ministry, noted that the decision to undertake the project was informed by the challenges faced by rural dwellers, particularly women who struggle daily to transport farm produce across difficult terrain.

“We have been on ground and you have witnessed women carrying their farm produce, some of them struggling to move goods from one end to another. Without considering the needs of these people, we would not be able to undertake projects of this magnitude,” he stated.

According to Izeze, Governor Oborevwori considers the project essential to his administration’s vision of equitable governance.

“When he says he is a Governor for all, he does not mean a Governor for particular tribes. He means a Governor for every person domiciled within the geographical space called Delta State,” he added.

The project, currently at over 60 per cent completion, involves the reconstruction of failed culverts and rehabilitation of failed sections along the 4.35-kilometre road. It also includes the construction of a new 100-span bridge comprising an 80-metre main span and an additional 20-metre span across swampy terrain.

Izeze disclosed that the contractor had encountered some challenges and requested an on-the-spot assessment by the Ministry to enable it proceed in line with the amended contract provisions.

He said that after reviewing the issues alongside the Acting Permanent Secretary, the Ministry directed the contractor to continue strictly in accordance with the approved design, stressing that there would be no further adjustments.

However, the commissioner raised concerns over alleged attempts by a family in the area to impede the project.

“I would like this noted and reported properly, the Urie family of Uzere who, perhaps out of ignorance, have attempted to impede the progress of this project,” he said, appealing to them to desist in the interest of the community and the state at large.

He urged the family to cooperate with the authorities, noting that the management of the construction firm would engage them, while the Local Government Chairman and Chief Security Officer had been duly informed.

“Delta State is governed by law. We will not degenerate into a state of lawlessness. The Private Property and Public Property Protection Law of Delta State is very clear: no individual, group, or community has the right to impede the development of any property,” Izeze warned, adding that offenders risk a jail term of three years or more, with or without the option of a fine, depending on the court’s discretion.

“There is a new Sheriff in town, and under this Sheriff, anyone who behaves unlawfully will face the consequences of their actions,” he said.

A representative of the contracting firm, LEBTECH Construction Limited, Mr. Roni Karam, expressed optimism that the project would be completed by April 2027.

“As you can see, work is progressing steadily. By the end of April, by the grace of God, the project should be completed,” he said.

A project brief issued by the Ministry of Works’ Department of Highways in Asaba in February 2026 indicates that the original contract sums are ?4,944,550,766.14 and ?3,165,562,579.99. The contracts were awarded on January 8, 2025, to LEBTECH Construction Limited.

The scope of work includes scarification and removal of unsuitable materials, sharp sand filling, and the placement of boulders over a 1,300-metre stretch due to swampy terrain, as well as crushed stone layering.

Other components comprise grassing for abutment protection, installation of relief culverts, crushed stone base works, and rehabilitation of failed sections with a 50mm binder course.

So far, all piling works, pile caps, and piers have been completed. Out of 35 longitudinal beams required, 32 have been completed, while one abutment wall has been delivered and casting of the second is pending.

Upon completion, the reconstruction is expected to significantly improve connectivity and address long-standing transportation challenges along the Uzere–Asaba–Ase corridor, boosting economic activities and enhancing the quality of life for residents in Isoko South and adjoining communities.

