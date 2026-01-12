Jubilation As Delta Gov Flags Off Construction Of  ?39.3bn Otovwodo Flyover Project In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the ?39.3 billion Otovwodo (Ughelli) Flyover project, saying it is a permanent solution to the long-standing traffic congestion at one of the state’s busiest junctions.

Speaking in Ughelli, the governor said the project is a major milestone in his administration’s infrastructure renewal drive and aligns with its agenda of prudent resource allocation, durable road construction and the opening up of urban and rural corridors for inclusive growth.

He noted that Ughelli, a historic commercial and educational hub, has witnessed rapid population growth, placing enormous pressure on its road network, particularly at Otovwodo Junction, on the East–West Road and other major routes.

Oborevwori said the junction had become notorious for gridlock, costing commuters several productive hours daily, adding that he had personally experienced the gridlock motorists endure at the location.

As an interim measure, the governor disclosed that his administration constructed alternative routes, including Uduere Street, Okogbe Street, Oru Street, Edo Street, Royal Avenue to link Agbarha-Otor Road, at a cost of nearly ?6 billion to ease traffic before the flyover.

The governor said the project, awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, is expected to be completed within 12 months, stressing that the timeline is non-negotiable due to the strategic importance of the junction.

He explained that the project includes a multi-span reinforced concrete bridge with dual carriageways, roundabouts and associated roadworks linking the East–West Road with other arterial routes, noting that it would ease congestion, reduce travel time, improve safety and boost economic activities.

Oborevwori also highlighted the job creation potential of the project, saying it would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the construction value chain. He urged residents to be patient and comply with traffic directives during the construction.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency and accountability, the governor assured that the state would continue executing major projects without borrowing, adding that several completed projects across the state were awaiting commissioning, with more to be flagged off in 2026 under the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Peer Lubasch, thanked the state government for the confidence reposed in the company, describing the contract as a validation of its technical expertise and partnership with Delta State.

He said the 15-span flyover would feature a dual carriageway, connecting roads, specialised drainage systems and solar street lighting, and assured timely delivery to global standards.

Oborevwori after the groundbreaking ceremony, visited the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III and Chief Morrison Olori, founder and Chairman of Ukodo Nation, where he reiterated that he is Governor for all Deltans.

In their remarks, Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Hon Jaro Egbo, and the ‘Otota’ (spokesman) of Ughelli Kingdom, Chief Peter Akpofure, commended Governor Oborevwori for the project, describing it as transformative and long overdue, while appealing for additional internal roads and complementary infrastructure.

The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, State Chairman All Progressives Congress APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, Members of the National Assembly, Hon. Francis Waive and Hon. Ngozi Okolie, top government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders and residents, who hailed the project as a decisive step towards ending Ughelli’s traffic challenges.

