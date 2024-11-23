Delta Speaker Assures Delta Online Publishers Of  Collaboration In Addressing Insecurity

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Dennis Emomotimi Guwor has assured members of Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), of continued collaboration in addressing the challenges of insecurity for a safer State.

The Speaker, who made the remark in his goodwill message during the 5th Annual Lecture Series of DOPF, with the theme, “Security Challenges: Finding A Local Implementable Solution”, lauded the Forum for the positive contributions to the State.

Acknowledging the Forum’s longstanding commitment in promoting informed discourse and seeking solutions to our state’s challenges, Guwor, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Nkem Nwaeke, emphasised the crucial role it has played in the state’s media space, which exemplified commitment to sustainable media relationship with the State government.

He added that the theme of this year’s lecture series was apt and in tandem with the collective aspirations for a better and secured state.

The Speaker who doubles as the National Treasurer, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, commended the leadership and members of the Forum for their impact in the reportage of government policies and programmes, assuring that the House under his watch remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that prioritize the security and well-being of the citizens.

Hear him: “Dear distinguished members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF).

“I am honored to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 5th Annual Lecture Series, with the theme, “Security Challenges: Finding A Local Implementable Solution.”

“This timely theme resonates deeply with our collective aspirations for a safer and more prosperous Delta State.

“As you gather to deliberate on this critical issue, I commend your commitment to promoting informed discourse and seeking solutions to our state’s challenges. Your efforts are invaluable in shaping public opinion and influencing policy decisions.

“The Delta State House of Assembly remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that prioritize the security and well-being of our citizens. We acknowledge the importance of collaborative efforts between government, media, and civil society in addressing security challenges.

“I urge you to leverage this platform to proffer actionable recommendations that will add values to our legislative agenda, launched by His Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori during the 1st anniversary of the 8th Assembly and policy decisions. Your expertise and insights are crucial in helping us develop effective solutions to our security challenges.

“Once again, on behalf of the Delta State House of Assembly, I extend warm greetings and congratulations on this milestone event. I wish you fruitful deliberations and look forward to the outcomes of your discussions”, he said.

