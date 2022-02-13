Zaoo Zeh Crooner, Portable Narrates His Experience With Warri Fans

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Zazoo Zeh crooner, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has disclosed that he was in Warri on Friday.

In the video which he shared on his official Instagram page few hours ago, the singer revealed he was shown love by his fans in Warri and they sprayed money on him, but same fans ended up picking the money.

He called on the culprits to return his money. Portable described their harsh reception towards him as “reaping”, a term which he uses every time he wants to talk about the way people have profited from him.

Since his career hits limelight, the singer has received invitations to different places and events.

Portable is currently enjoying the success of his hit single Zazoo Zeh, and it is clear that he is loving every bit of the moment.

