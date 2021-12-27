Yuletide: Warring Cultists Unleash Terror On Resident Of Warri, Loot Shops, Destroy Parked Vehicles

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Ukpokiti, Mowoe , Ginuwa ,Enamejewa , Ope ,Ometan , Igbi , Okandeji ,Akporue , Okoye among other streets in Otovwodo ( Agbassa ) , area of Warri did not experience the celebration of the joy of the last Christmas eve owing to the hostilities of street cultists.

Street cultists had unleashed terror on law abiding residents of the area , destroying scores of parked vehicles, particularly in Mowoe Road and dispossessing others of their handsets and other valuables.

Rival cult members fought dirty in Ukpokiti Streets where casualties were recorded on both sides in broad day light.

However, irked by the worrisome situation, the Oghwuvwie Rode of Agbarha Warri Kingdom, High Chief Francis Ugbejevun, led some patriotic and gallant youths of Otovwodo ( Agbassa) Community in search of the hoodlums.

Ugbejevun who spoke to journalists during the operation, vowed that he would chase away cultists from the area with the assistance of government security agents, particularly the police.

While calling on the police to fish out those behind the mayhem , he warned that the hoodlums and their parents should relocate from the area, including indigenes and non indigenes.

A concerned resident of the area, Joshua Akpobor, who spoke to journalists lamented the menace of cultists in the area as he bitterly remarked that the ravaging cultists robbed residents of the joy of the celebration of Christmas eve.

He applauded High Chief Ugbejevun for his prompt action in restoring normalcy to the area. Akpobor however called for a permanent restoration of normalcy to the area as he noted that this could be achieved with more efforts from the community and assistance of government security agents, particularly the police.

