Yuletide: Prices Of Foodstuff Soar In Sapele

LAGOS DECEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Prices of foodstuff have gone up in Sapele as Christmas draws nearer, leaving residents complaining.

A market survey reveals that a bag of rice that was sold for N35,000 last week has gone up to between N43,000 and N45,000.

A live fowl ( Big size Bird) is presently selling for a minimum of N15,000 and a maximum of N20,000.

Turkey birds now sell for N35,000 each, while the price of Tomato has equally gone up.

Refined Vegetable oil sells for between N10,000 to N15,000 and so on depending on the measurements.

Mrs.Tega Obounza at the Sapele Main Market said to prepare a good stew, one had to buy tomato of about N5,000, adding that it was hard, but “somehow, you cannot just avoid cooking something delicious on Christmas and the New Year day.”

Mrs Jane Ekarhagha also stated that she had opted for fish, instead of meat to celebrate the yuletide as she could not afford chicken.

In the same vein, Obiakpolo Odafe, a bachelor, said he was on the look out for those that would do “give away ” to be able to prepare anything during the yuletide, adding that in the absent of the free fall, he planned to visit

friends and relations on Christmas and New Year day to have something to eat.

However, in the main town, everywhere was very busy with unusual vehicular gridlocks at Olympia, New Road by Total Junction, Okirigwhre, Gana and many other parts of the town.

Delta Bulletin