Yuletide: Hope In Christ Foundation Feeds Less Privileged In Urhobo Kingdom (PHOTOS)

LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The aged and less privileged in Ewu Kingdom of Urhobo Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State breathed a sigh of relief as members of Hope In Christ Foundation For Nigeria distributed varieties of food to them for their Christmas celebration.

The members of the Foundation who were moving from house to house sharing food items no doubt awakened the lost hope of the aged and less privileged of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ by putting smiles on their faces .

The distribution of food items to the aged and less privileged tagged, “Give Them A Smile Project” which is part of the Foundation annual project is envisage to put smile on the faces of the aged and less privileged during the Christmas Season and other celebration seasons.

Speaking to the journalists in the occasion which experienced scores of age and less privileged indigenes of the community, the National Director of Hope In Christ Foundation For Nigeria, Mayor Akpobome Okpako said the group hope of reaching out to the less privileged in their community so as to put smile in their faces by supplying them food, provisions, clothing and other amenities that will arose their joy and make them forget about their sorrow.

He further explained that as a Foundation, they have various programmes on ground of which include reaching out to indigent children, single mothers, the aged ones and sick ones among other so as to put smile on their faces.

“And today we are here in Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State to reach out to the aged and privileged ones. What we are doing here today is also in line with the goal 2 of the Sustainable Development Goals 2020,” Mayor Akpobome Okpako explained.

The distribution of the food items was carried out and supervised by Executives and members of Hope In Christ Foundation Delta State, who were on ground to monitor the process.

The project was fully sponsored by the Global Founder of I Hope In Christ Foundation USA, Apostle Akpojotor Oduaran .

Members of the Hope In Christ Foundation, who were on ground to carried out the project, said they are excited to be part of the “Give Them A Smile Project”, adding that they would like to do more of this project in other communities in due course.

They group equally used the medium to call on Government organizations, well meaning Nigerians, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and private organizations to support the Hope In Christ Foundation For Nigeria, as there is an urgent need for zero hunger, quality education for all and clean environment.

A beneficiary of the project who simply identified herself as Mama thanked the group for putting smiles on their faces by supplying them varieties of food items in this Christmas period.

“I was thinking of what to eat in the Christmas period hence I have no money to buy food . But I was surprise when this people approached me with various food items. Their action made me to believe that Jesus Christ was giving birth to for the survival of everybody. I pray that God should bless them abundantly so that they can come with more food another time,” she told Urhobotoday crew in Urhobo language.