Yuletide: Encomium As Engr. Christabel Obiuwevbi Foundation Dishes Out Food Items, Cash To Ughelli Indigenes 

LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In continuation of her philanthropic gestures and in the spirit of the yuletide season, Engr Christabel Obiuwevbi Foundation has distributed over 100 bags of rice, cash gift, wrappers to her supporters, community and political family across Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Represented by her aides led by Hon Lucky Oborayiruvbe while presenting the gift items to beneficiaries at Oghara-Agbarha, Engr Christabel Obiuwevbi who is on medical leave, held that she is providing for her people at this time to cushion the hard effect of the current economic situation in the country.

“This is the season when we celebrate the birth of Christ and it is important that our people are carried along, I tried to discourage her because of her health condition as I’m talking to you now she’s still in the hospital, she told me that nothing will make her not to feed people especially in this season.

“Despite the fact that she is not holding any appointment, she has her people at heart and from her little resources, these items were given out. She is aware that her supporters, community, elders, party leaders, faithful and will be glad to receive the items in time like this.

“The current economic situation in the country is not balance at the moment and she has decided to put smile on the faces of the people at this period. She has been doing this before now and as we approach the Christmas, she felt it is important our people are carried along.

“From the little resources put together, the foundation deemed it fit to present food items to the people and when we came, the reception was amazing despite the fact that our madam was not around and we are happy to see our people receiving the items in good faith,” her representative stated.

Commending Engr Christabel Obiuwevbi Foundation, President General of Oghara-Agbarha community and PDP Chairman, Mr. Peter Edema, said, “The community is very grateful to her for what she has being doing, adding that, “we are proud of her and God will continue to bless her.”

“She is not tired of doing good to her people at any point in time, weather sun or rain, she is always remembering her home and the community give her kudos for that continuous care.

“She always remember the place she came from, the people that live in there, her care about our welfare, she gave us pipe borne water, market and so many other things, her contributions towards the growth and development of the community is wonderful and we are glad.

“Engr Christabel Obiuwevbi is woman that remember her home, people community, leaders young and old at all time and we are praying for her get a bigger appointment in this current administration.” Edema stated.

Also commending Engr Christabel Obiuwevbi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party from Agbarha, Mr Alex Akporute said, “I am overwhelmed with what she has being doing for the people in the local government. She is a woman who do not discriminate, and despite her not being in any position,she has brought over 100 bags of rice to the local government, her community and supporters.

“Our politicians and leaders should emulate people like Engr Christabel Obiuvwevbi for her kind hearted gesture towards her people. As you can observe, she is not around currently, but her ambience of giving is on.

“She did what some politicians could not do during the elections. She staked her life for the PDP and ensure that the party come out victorious.

“She travels the 25 local government areas of the state during campaigns and I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, to give her a befitting position because whoever that work deserve a better appointment.

“In Ughelli North local government area, Engr Christabel Obiuwevbi worked more than any other women and did what some men could not do and for that she deserved a better appointment.”

On her part, the Okpako Ewheya, the community, Mama Helen Agborodje a beneficiary, said, “Engr Christabel Obiuwevbi has been feeding us, she has being for us what do not expect in this community and we are very.

“We are praying for her speedy recovery, she is coming back with joy and happiness and as women, I we are solidly behind her in prayer and supplication for her to attain her height in her endeavors.”