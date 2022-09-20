Youths Protest Death Of Four In Auto Crash Near Asaba, Set Vehicle Ablaze As Occupants Flee

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Angry youths, yesterday, took to street and set ablaze a vehicle for killing four people along Asaba-Onitsha expressway by Okpanam junction, near Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Guardian learnt that the auto crash occurred on Sunday evening, when a vehicle carrying two occupants rammed into four people waiting to board a bus.

A source said: “ The victims were waiting for bus along expressway when a Toyota Camry car veered off the road and crushed over six persons. Three men and a lady died on the spot while others sustained injuries. Immediately, the occupants ran away, but angry youths set the car ablaze.”

At press time, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Command, Mr. Udeme Esiet, was yet to respond to calls and text sent to his telephone number.

But the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

Guardian