Youths Club Vigilante To Death For Accidentally Killing Outgoing Udu Community President

LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The swearing-in ceremony of a new executive of the Ukpiovwin community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, went sour last weekend as a local vigilante member, Mr David Power, shot dead the outgoing president-general of the community, Mr Fredrick Ighoshemusua, in error.

Angered by the sudden killing, the gathering reportedly descended on the gun-wielding vigilante member and clubbed him to death.

The incident, which brought sorrow to a community in a hitherto convivial ceremony, took place during the swearing-in ceremony of the new executive committee of the community last weekend.

The outgoing President-General of the Ukpiovwim community, Mr Ighoshemusua, said to be 51 years old, met his untimely death shortly after formally handing over the baton of leadership to his successor at the event held at the community’s secondary school.

“Ighoshemusua tenure as President General of the community has expired and he has successfully handed over to his successor.

“While the celebration was on, the outgone PG left for his house. After some time, it was discovered that the man was no longer there and they sent for him to take part in a group photograph,” a community source narrated to journalists.

It was gathered that Ighoshemusua met his death when he returned to have a group photograph with the new executive.

Corroborating the claim, Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, told journalists that the vigilante member shot the community leader in error after making futile attempts to shoot into the air to add colour to the ceremony.

“It was in the process of taking the group photograph that the vigilante member started shooting in the air in celebration.

“At a point, as he was shooting, his pump-action gun did not respond.

“He brought the gun down and was trying to fix it when it exploded in the direction of the outgone President General’s chest and he died on the spot.

“When the vigilante man saw what happened, he quickly took a motorcycle and was headed to the police station to report the matter, but some angry youths gave him a hot chase and stopped him at the railway line.

“They brought him back to the community and beat him to death,” he corroborated. (Text, excluding headline, courtesy Nigerian Tribune)