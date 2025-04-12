You’re A Special Gift To APC, Delta, Omo-Agege Eulogizes Felix Morka On 60th Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Felix Morka, a lawyer and National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been described as a special talent made for the challenges of being the spokesperson of a ruling party.

In a birthday message as he marks his 60th birth anniversary, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, noted that contrary to the widely held view, handling the public relations of a ruling party is a lot more challenging than when in opposition, and thanked Morka for his services to the country and the party.

“As the ruling party, the APC has been the target of intense scrutiny, mostly dubious, of its performance in steering the ship of state. It requires cool headedness, analytical mind and deep understanding of the dynamics of politics in Nigeria to be able to remain focused on informing Nigerians of the achievements and challenges of restoring hope to Nigerians. Barr. Felix Morka has done these and more creditably.

“Under your watch as National Publicity Secretary, APC has not lost the plot in the deluge of attacks and misinformation from the opposition in the media space. You have accomplished this in a dignified and responsive manner devoid of propaganda,” Omo-Agege stated.

“I celebrate your professionalism and dexterity. As a proud son of Delta State, you embody the values and aspirations of our great state, serving as an exemplary ambassador for all of us.

“On behalf of the APC in Delta State, I wish you many productive years for our party and our country in excellent health,” the former Deputy President of the Senate said.

