WW Cup: Oborevwori Felicitates Super Falcons’ Captain, Onome Ebi

LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated Super Falcons’ Captain, Onome Ebi on her record 6th successive World Cup appearance at Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The Delta-born Nigerian defender was one of the most iconic players at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a career spanning over 23 years and over 100 appearances for the National team.

Ebi, who turned 40 years in May, started her senior career before seven of her teammates were born. She has played for 10 different teams traversing several clubs across three continents of Africa, Asia, and Europe during her extensive top-flight career.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Monday in Asaba, Oborevwori said Ebi who hails from Abraka, was an iconic female footballer whose contributions to the development of the game in Nigeria, Africa and world football were laudable.

He commended the former FC Minsk, Omidiran Babes, and Bayelsa United centre-back for her patriotism, loyalty and mentorship to the younger generation of female football stars.

The Governor remarked that as a footballer of many years standing, Ebi brought her decades of experience to bear as Captain of the Super Falcons.

“As one of the most experienced female footballers from Africa, Onome Ebi represented Nigeria on the highest continental and world stage, winning four Women’s AFCON tournaments on the way to becoming a veteran of the National team and first African footballer to play in 6 FIFA World Cup Tournaments.

“This is a feat that would be very difficult to break and on behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious daughter, Onome Ebi on this amazing record.

“I commend your leadership qualities which you exhibited throughout the Falcons’ outing at the Mundial, especially over the unpaid allowances saga and threat to boycott the opening game against Canada.

“Despite having over 20 years of professional football experience, your longevity is remarkable, especially given that you have not yet displayed any sign of retirement at the age of 40.

“It is my prayer that you remain fit to keep competing and win more awards to cap off your already illustrious and brilliant career,” Oborevwori said.

