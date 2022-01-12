Worshipers Weep As 10 Died, Scores Trapped In Collapsed Asaba Church Building

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The building housing Salvation Ministry, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, has collapsed, trapping unspecified number of worshippers with over 10 deaths recorded.

The building, which is being used for the first time, reportedly collapsed at about 5:55 p.m. during Tuesday’s evening service.

About eight persons have been rescued unhurt, while four persons have been rushed to the Asaba Specialist Hospital.

At the time of filing this report, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah; the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi, team of Red Cross officers, and fire fighters were on ground on a rescue mission.

With rescue operations ongoing, worshippers, family members and sympathisers were seen crying. (Vanguard)