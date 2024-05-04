World Press Day: Delta Online Publishers Forum Reaffirm Commitment To Upholding Professionalism

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the world marks World Press Day on May 3, 2024, the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) reaffirms its commitment to upholding professional and ethical standards in online publishing in Nigeria.

With a steadfast dedication to ethics, professionalism, and service, DOPF remains at the forefront of promoting responsible journalism in the digital age.

DOPF in a statement signed by Its Chairman Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary-General Shedrack Onitsha made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that journalists and media professionals has collective responsibility to recognize the critical role they play in addressing the environmental challenges facing our planet.

DOPF calls on all journalists and media managers to leverage their platforms to raise awareness about the environmental crisis and its far-reaching implications.

“Through accurate and insightful reporting, we have the power to educate the public about the consequences of environmental degradation resulting from economic and industrial processes.

“By shining a light on environmental issues, journalists can empower individuals and communities to take action to protect our planet for future generations. Whether it’s exposing environmental injustices, highlighting sustainable solutions, or amplifying the voices of environmental advocates, journalists have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the preservation of our environment.

“As members of the media fraternity, let us seize this opportunity to be agents of change and champions for environmental sustainability.

“Let us use our platforms to inform, inspire, and mobilize action towards building a more sustainable and resilient world.

“In commemoration of the World Press Day 2024, DOPF reiterates its commitment to promoting professionalism, ethics, and service in online publishing in Nigeria. Together, let us work towards a future where journalism serves as a powerful force for positive change in the face of the environmental crisis,” the statement read.

