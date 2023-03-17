World Oldest Monarch From Urhobo Nation Joins His Ancestors..21 Days Of Mourning Declared

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM, DR, (OVIE) R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, Royal Canon, OON, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers Urhobo Nation has joined his ancestors aged106 years.

The World oldest monarch journey to the great beyond was announced yesterday during a meeting of the traditional council at the Ohworode palace in Ogoni Olomu.

Making the announcement, Olorogun Macaulay Ovbagbedia, Otota of Olomu Kingdom said, “We can confirm today that our Ohworode has gone back to God. He lived a great life, he served the Government well and his people.

“We are mourning and celebrating, reason is because he was old but it’s painful though.” He said.

On his part, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje SAN, Akpile of Olomu Kingdom said due to the happening, there shall be 21 days of mourning in the kingdom, no celebration of burial and marriage.

He added that Chiefs should not adorn themselves in the traditional red cap and should add black armband to any dressing during the time.

That burial plans shall be announced shortly.

The departed Ohworode of Olomu had celebrated his birthday on 20th January with a thanksgiving after a bout of health challenges over a period of two months.

The monarch was the only Anglican Communion ordained Royal Canon in the world. He also bagged a Honorary doctorate degree from the Delta State University Abraka for his contribution to education.

Ajuwe as he was commonly addressed till his departure could drive himself and read without glasses with complete sets of teeth. He also doubles as the oldest man (Okpako Orere) of Ogoni Olomu Community.

Born on 20th January 1917, the departed monarch was baptized into the Anglican Communion in 1936. He was a retired Inspector of Education under the then Bendel State ministry of education.

The translated Ohworode was installed as the 12th Ohworode in 1988 when he was 70 years old.

His reign witnessed tremendous peace, progress and development. The burial announcement shall be made public after a mourning period.

Last public moment of late Ohworode

The departed Ohworode last public event was his 106 birthday celebration tagged ‘longevity king’ where he sang

songs of praises to God and stated that a man only dies when God approves it.

The posture that day was clearly that of someone who was preparing for the last journey as his message was more of a farewell.

According to him, “God I thank you for your grace, please open your ears to give me long life so I can do that which pleases you all the time.

“Many people came here today for various reasons because I have been away, but I am here today to thank God. Fear God and do his will. In whatever you do, call on God daily.

“Do your best to follow God’s directive in your life. Have clean hands, avoid stealing, avoid embezzlement of public and individual funds.

“Avoid sexual relationship with other people’s wives and your relatives. Learn to love, forgive and be free of hatred, avoid jealousy and be contented, avoid alcohol and drugs abuse.” the monarch added.

The Ohworode had 12 children but was survived by 11 following the demise of the eldest child to Late Elizabeth Ogbon-Day, Nigeria first woman Ambassador.

The departure of the Ohworode will be missed due to his penchant for excellence and due process and strict adherence to the Urhobo culture.