Published On: Mon, Mar 18th, 2024

Woman Slumps, Dies While Singing On Altar In Agbor Church

SINGER

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A woman identified as Imade, reportedly slumped and died while singing on the altar at Living Messiah Church in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that Imade was rushed to Alero hospital in Owa, where she was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

LinderIkeji

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close