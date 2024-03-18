Woman Slumps, Dies While Singing On Altar In Agbor Church

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A woman identified as Imade, reportedly slumped and died while singing on the altar at Living Messiah Church in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that Imade was rushed to Alero hospital in Owa, where she was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

LinderIkeji

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com