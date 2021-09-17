Woman Foils Attempt By Her Son To Use Her For Money Ritual In Delta

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was jubilation galore in Okuokoko town, Okpe Local government area of Delta State over futile attempt of man to use her mother for ritual.

Mr Emma Ereegarnoma who live at Okuokoko reported to have wanted to use her mother for ritual was caught trying to strangle her to death.

Mrs Oke Ereeganoma who is from Odorubo in Ughelli North Local Government Area but reside in Okuokoko and sell food stuff at Okuokoko market beside Okuokoko police station was lucky to have survived the alleged ritualist attack by her Son

The victim recalled that for some days now her son has been boasting that he must drive GLK this week. So on Tuesday at about 8pm her son invited her to his house at Caroline street, Okuokoko that she had surprise package for her .

On Getting there, she saw the son in joyous mood with loud music, adding that as soon as she stepped into his apartment, her son locked the door and was trying to strangle her to death while equally attempting trying to pluck off her Eyes. She screamed for help, but due to the loudness of the music there was no respond.

However, strength came upon her and she ran outside for help and neibours came for her rescue and d son was caught and has been taken to Orerokpe police station .

Currently Mrs Oke is receiving treatment in an hospital in Okuokoko.