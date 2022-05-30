Woman Dumps Newborn Baby With An Old Woman After Delivery In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet to be identified woman has abandoned her newborn baby and absconded after delivery in Sapele, Delta State.

According to a Sapele news portal, the mother delivered the baby with the help of an old woman on Friday, May 27.

The baby has been taken to Testimony Orphanage at Shell Road, opposite Uduaghan Park on the order of the DPO Sapele Main Station.

“The baby whose photo is attached to this broadcast was abandoned by the mother immediately after giving birth. She absconded leaving the new born baby with the old woman who assisted her in the process of delivery at Uko Road, Sapele, Delta State on Friday the 27th day of May 2022,” the report read.

“The old woman was said to have taken the baby to the Sapele Main Police Station to incident the precarious situation she has found herself, however, the DPO sapele main station ordered that the child should be immediately handed over to the Management of Testimony Orphanage to ensure the baby is giving proper motherly care.”

