Woman Bags Multiple Jail Terms For Luring Teenage Girls Into Prostitution In Delta

LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 35-year-old woman, Success James has bagged multiple jail terms for luring four teenage girls into prostitution.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo had two days to the 2022 Christmas celebration intercepted four girls aged between 13 and 15 years in Onitsha, who were into prostitution.

The girls confessed that a certain Madam Success, lured them into prostitution, with a promise of a job in a restaurant in Agbor, Delta State.

Obinabo had led security operatives to arrest Madam Success, who was also brought to trial in a Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence court in Awka.

The 35-year-old suspect was tried for offences of child labour, child exploitation, abduction of children and child stealing.

Chief Magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe who delivered judgement on the matter on Wednesday found Success James guilty of all the above charges.

She was sent to Awka correctional facility for multiple jail terms, ranging between one year and four years for all the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, however, declared that all the sentences would run concurrently, without any option of fine.

