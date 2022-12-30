With Tinubu Nigeria Will Be Better-Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As part of the election campaign, the All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone, has said that with the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria will be better, adding that a vote for APC, is a vote for good governance.

Chief Ede Dafinone who was in the company of the Delta Central APC Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the APC House of Assembly Candidate, Comrade Blessing Achioja, Chief Dr Wilson Omene, Chief Abraham Bobo and other APC chieftains stormed ward 11, 2, 1 and 3.

The Campaign team led by his Director General Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, visited Ovade, Ugbakele, Mosogar and Jesse towns on Thursday, in the Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

While speaking, Chief Ede Dafinone stated that with the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria’s glory will be restored, while describing the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as a strong man who understands the pain of Deltans, “with Ovie Omo-Agege Delta State will be a better place”.

He also noted that he has been in the business of empowering people, insisting that he will do more when he becomes the Senator.

“I have empowered over two thousand persons through the Dafinone foundation, I will empower more people when I become the Senator. My goal is to change the lives of my people”.

He also called on all APC faithfuls to vote for the party candidates, “a vote for APC is a vote for the development of Nigeria, a vote for APC is a vote for the development of Delta State and Delta Central.”

“Vote for APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for more development in Nigeria” he added.