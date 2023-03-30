Wife Of Late World  Oldest Monarch Owhorode Of Olomu To Be Laid To Rest On April

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief (Mrs) Alice Oyibo Ogbon, deceased wife of the late Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, would be laid to rest on April 28.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports Chief Mrs Ogbon died aged 90, months before the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom joined his ancestors at the age of 106.

According to a statement, the Ogbon matriarch would be laid to rest at Oteri-Agbarha in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

A funeral service would be held on Friday 28th of April by 9:00 am at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke, Sapele, Delta State.

Before then, a service of songs would be held at the same venue on Wednesday 26th of April by 4:00 pm.

TNG reports Chief (Mrs) Alice Oyibo Ogbon was born in 1932 and died in 2022. Meanwhile, funeral rites for the late Owhorode are yet to be made public.

The News Guru